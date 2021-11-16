Laserfiche Empower 2022 Invites Leaders to Accelerate Innovation and Build Digital Resilience

Keynote speakers include technology disruptor and innovator Linda Bernardi and "Queer Eye" host Karamo.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the speaker lineup for Empower 2022, the company's annual conference and the premier gathering of digital transformation leaders. The event will take place completely online Feb. 7-17, bringing IT professionals, business leaders and members of the wider Laserfiche community together to reimagine the world of work. The 2022 event will also feature sessions designed specifically for regional audiences in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific regions. Register now at empower.laserfiche.com.



With keynotes, breakout sessions, hands-on training and live networking events, attendees will learn about the latest Laserfiche product innovations, as well as explore strategies to address major business challenges and drive impactful change within their organizations. Thought leaders, industry experts, Laserfiche customers and partners, analysts and journalists will lead sessions on how to successfully navigate today's challenges and drive meaningful digital transformation and digital resilience initiatives. Exciting speakers at Empower 2022 will include, but are not limited to:

Linda Bernardi : A serial disruptive entrepreneur, author, technology disruptor and innovator, Linda Bernardi is also a global consultant and speaker. Formerly, she was the chief innovation officer at IBM, head of AI at Element AI in Montreal and senior technology advisor at McKinsey. Bernardi will discuss how to disrupt effectively, reimagine innovation and build a culture that fosters innovative thinking.

Karamo: Author, actor, activist and "Queer Eye" host Karamo will join Associated Press entertainment writer/producer Jonathan Landrum Jr. , in a fireside chat about self-care, resilience, and reimagining personal and professional journeys.

George Westerman : Digital transformation thought leader, MIT Senior Lecturer and MIT Jameel World Education Laboratory Principal Research Scientist George Westerman will share lessons from corporations that have successfully digitally transformed.

Michelle Weise : Expert on designing the future of learning and work, and National University System Vice Chancellor of Strategy and Innovation Michelle Weise will present strategies for remaining relevant and resilient in the job market today and into the future.

Shivvy Jervis: One of Britain's leading "Women of the Year" for 2021, broadcaster, and award-winning futurist Shivvy Jervis will bring her perspective on what's next for the digital economy and share how organizations can adapt and thrive.

Anne Helen Petersen : Author and journalist Anne Helen Petersen will lead a talk on the need to rethink productivity culture.

Steven Rogelberg , Ph.D.: The world's leading scholar on meetings according to Adam Grant , as featured on CBS This Morning, Freakonomics, BBC World and others, author of "The Surprising Science of Meetings," UNC Charlotte Chancellor's Professor Steven Rogelberg will explore the science of meetings and how it can elevate meetings into productive, innovative and engaging activities that don't drain the life out of you.

Kate Russell : Technology journalist and author Kate Russell will present the keynote for the EMEA region, on the topic of being human in a digital world.

Technology journalist and author will present the keynote for the EMEA region, on the topic of being human in a digital world. Azran Osman Rani: CEO and cofounder of digital care solution company Naluri, and former CEO of AirAsia X, the world's pioneer low-cost long-haul airline, Azran Osman Rani will lead the APAC region keynote with a presentation on disrupting business and how to make the impossible possible.

In addition to providing attendees with learning opportunities and digital transformation resources, Empower 2022 will also offer the networking and fun surprises that attendees have come to expect from the annual event. To learn more and register for Empower, visit empower.laserfiche.com.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

