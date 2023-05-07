Lash + Company Medspa: The Beauty Brand That's Taking Over the US

With its MedSpa, franchising model, and beauty school, Lash and Company is the ideal trifecta for all things beauty.

—

Lash + Company, a leading beauty and skincare brand that has been around since 2010, is making waves in the US market with its unique blend of eyelash services, beauty treatments, and top-notch beauty education.

With a focus on quality and innovation, Lash + Company has established itself as a pioneer in the beauty industry. The medspa offers a wide range of services, including eyelash extensions, facial rejuvenation, permanent makeup, cosmetic injectables, and many more, all designed to help clients look and feel their best.

Here’s a quick glimpse at all the services offered by Lash + Company:

- Eyelash Services: includes classic, volume, and hybrid lash extensions and the lash lift and tint service.

- Brow Services: includes brow tinting and lamination.

- Skin Rejuvenation: includes dermaplane, VI peels, facials, plasma pen, micro-needling, and more.

- Permanent Makeup: includes brow, lash line, and lip enhancements.

- Cosmetic Injectables: Botox, Dysport, Dermal Fillers, Kybella

- Other services: airbrush tanning, laser hair removal, and waxing

In addition to its exceptional services, Lash + Company has its own beauty school, Lash + Company Education. The school offers comprehensive courses that help students pass the state license exam and start their own successful careers in the beauty industry. The beauty school provides several funding options in a bid to make esthetic education more affordable and accessible to a greater number of aspiring estheticians.

Lash + Company Education has an up-to-date curriculum with the latest technologies and equipment to provide students with complete hands-on training. They have a 90% success rate and provide ongoing support to students for their state license exams. Their facilities are located in Thornton, Fort Collins, and Centennial.

Lash + Company is a beauty brand with spas and beauty schools across the United States. With a time-tested business model, the Lash + Company franchise offers three levels: starter, express, and full-line. The company has signed over 50 franchisees across the US and is rapidly expanding. It has become the fastest-growing beauty brand in Colorado. The key idea behind having 3 different models was to make franchising more affordable and accessible to a wider range of people who share the same passion for the beauty industry.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our franchise model across the US and to be bringing our unique blend of beauty services and education to even more clients," says a Lash + Company spokesperson. "Our focus has always been on providing exceptional customer service, top-notch education, and innovative beauty solutions, and we're excited to continue doing so for many years to come."

Whether you’re someone looking for the right solution for your beauty dilemma, the right guidance for your dream career, or the right investment opportunity, Lash + Company has something for everyone.

Lash and Company is the brainchild of the power couple - Bailey and Nick.

Bailey is the owner and co-founder of Lash + Company. As a passionate esthetician and experienced educator, she consistently works towards giving back to the industry through world-class services and advanced education programs. Nick is the CEO and the visionary entrepreneur who stays laser-focused on growing the brand for Lash + Company and its franchises. And this duo has made Lash + Company the one-stop solution for students, businesspersons, and clients alike.

With its commitment to quality, innovation, and education, Lash + Company is quickly becoming the go-to destination for all things beauty in the US.

To learn more about the brand and its services, visit the Lash + Company website, email hello@lashandcompany.com, or call 303-263-3053 or 970-420-2118.

Watch "Lash and Company Franchise - The most simplistic approach" on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjrY0lOuAIk

Contact Info:

Name: Bailey Beghtol

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lash + Company

Phone: 303-263-3053

Website: https://lashandcompany.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjrY0lOuAIk

Release ID: 89096951

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.