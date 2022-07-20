The Lash Icon Utilises New, Specialised Tool For Its Eyebrow Microblading Services





Instead of the manual microblading that uses blades, this new and growingly popular technique incorporates a nano machine that can implant slightly deeper pigments compared to microblading treatment. With this new application, it allows the skin to accept pigment better in general. Additionally, the machine-hair strokes allow the eyebrow strokes to appear finer as compared to microblading. Though similar processes are taken for the nano machine as for microblading, the effects of the machine-hair strokes procedure lasts longer than that of microblading. In comparison, the results of the machine-hair strokes technique can last between 2 to 2.5 years, depending on the client's skin type and lifestyle, whereas microblading lasts up to 18 months on average.



The incorporation of the latest technology came about as a result of The Lash Icon's dedication to providing professional and reliable



The Lash Icon is a highly experienced, adept, and trusted



For more information on The Lash Icon and its wide range of eyelash and eyebrow services, please visit



Hashtag: #TheLashIcon

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 July 2022 - A professional and established brow and lash salon in Singapore, The Lash Icon now houses the latest technology for its eyebrow microblading service - Hyper Realistic Brows. The full eyebrow style now utilises Nano Brow Machine Hair Strokes to create its signature hyper-realistic brow strokes, a less invasive technique than its counterpart, microblading.Instead of the manual microblading that uses blades, this new and growingly popular technique incorporates a nano machine that can implant slightly deeper pigments compared to microblading treatment. With this new application, it allows the skin to accept pigment better in general. Additionally, the machine-hair strokes allow the eyebrow strokes to appear finer as compared to microblading. Though similar processes are taken for the nano machine as for microblading, the effects of the machine-hair strokes procedure lasts longer than that of microblading. In comparison, the results of the machine-hair strokes technique can last between 2 to 2.5 years, depending on the client's skin type and lifestyle, whereas microblading lasts up to 18 months on average.The incorporation of the latest technology came about as a result of The Lash Icon's dedication to providing professional and reliable lash and brow services in Singapore . The machine-based technology allows usage on all skin types, even on sensitive and oily skin, as it causes less trauma to the skin as compared to microblading. In addition, clients with highly delicate or immensely oily skin may not be ideal candidates for microblading. Thus, The Lash Icon's incorporation of the machine-hair strokes technology makes for an alternative solution for affected clients. This comes from the fact that The Lash Icon strives to place a heavy emphasis on its clients' priorities and personal self-esteem in order to provide an excellent service and give optimal solutions to their eyebrow concerns.The Lash Icon is a highly experienced, adept, and trusted lash and brow salon in Singapore , specialising in thorough eyelash and eyebrow treatments with in-depth consultations and aftercare to ensure maximum eyelash and eyebrow retention and comfort level. With the utilisation of high-quality products and the latest technology for its services, The Lash Icon strives to provide clients with the experience of hassle-free beauty every day.For more information on The Lash Icon and its wide range of eyelash and eyebrow services, please visit https://thelashicon.com/v2/ Hashtag: #TheLashIcon