Lasit in the center of the world: LASER MARKING & ENGRAVING MACHINES

Often the best company stories are those that are born in a garage, around a vision and a dream. It happened for the giant Apple, and it happened for many other realities around the world, less known than Steve Jobs's creature, but still important. And it also happened in Italy, and in the province of Naples.

This is the case of Lasit, a company specializing in laser marking, which is now based in Torre Annunziata, in the factory in via Solferino in Rovigliano. Born in 1990, not in California, but in the Sorrento peninsula, in the historic center of Vico Equense. It is there that the two founders, Candida Colonna and Marco Ievoli, had the intuition: to invest in the laser sector, specializing in those for marking cylindrical components. An innovative technology for the time that, in the following months and years, the market rewarded.

"That intuition represented the right forecast with respect to where the market was going" - says Claudia Neri, the company's external relations manager. Today Lasit has more than 100 employees working in a 12 thousand square meter plant in Torre Annunziata. "For some years we have also invested in Eastern Europe, opening some sales and service offices, to take care of the relationship with customers directly, but also to intercept new ones".

What Does Lasit do specifically

It manufactures machines that write and engrave, thanks to laser technology, on any kind of media. “Our daily life is dotted with objects that pass under the machines we manufacture - explains Dr. Neri. Just think of aluminum water bottles or glass containers for perfumes and cosmetics. And again, changing sectors, you can try to open the hood of the car and notice the information printed on the engine components. All these objects are subjected to laser marking with the machines of our production ".

Today Lasit represents the largest Italian factory in the sector. And it boasts customers of the caliber of Ferrari, Volvo and FCA just to name a few. “Already in the early 90's Lasit managed to establish itself on the market - continues Claudia Neri - first with the three-axis head and then with a system for marking the inserts. A work of growth made possible also thanks to strong investments in research and development ".

After establishing itself on the domestic market, the company decides to invest in foreign markets. Internationalization arrives between 2015 and 2019 with an office first in Russia and then in Poland. "Targeted and strategic choices to target an expanding market such as that of Eastern Europe" says Dr. Neri. A growth that has not stopped even with the pandemic. "With the settlement in the new structure, we were able to invest by providing relaxation areas for our employees: a gym, a library, a space for children. All this contributes to an improvement in working conditions and a greater team spirit ”.

What Lasit do everyday

LASIT is a company that has been dedicated to developing technology for laser marking since 1990.

LASIT product offerings include solutions for companies in the Automotive, Medical, Home Appliance, Electronics, Hydraulics and Military markets. Projects are customized based on specific requests. They are built by exceptional engineers, computer experts, electricians, and mechanics.

People are at the heart of everything LASIT does. That is why the company strives to create a corporate culture where all employees feel appreciated and involved in innovation based on similarities and differences. LASIT promotes global outlooks, networking, and sharing experiences.

LASIT promotes people with talent, and it fully supports continuous learning. Employees’ careers are defined by their abilities and interests.

Lasit team considers the way it guides us, others, and its business as the basis for its success. People principles are based on the company’s founding values. Company views them as a practical guide and code of conduct for everyone involved, helping to create a corporate culture in which everyone can give their best and grow personally and professionally, and one in which they can achieve shared goals.

