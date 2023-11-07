Latest Cyber Crime Documentary Warns Businesses of Cyber Crime Attacks and How They Are a Prime Target

A compelling new film documentary, "CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS," is set to premiere on Amazon, featuring René Miller, the CEO of Ener Systems LLC, and a group of distinguished cybercrime experts from across the country. This documentary is the second film that René has been featured in.

—

The compelling new film documentary, "CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS," is set to premiere on Amazon, featuring René Miller, the CEO of Ener Systems LLC, and a group of distinguished cybercrime experts from across the country. This documentary is the second film that René has been featured in, the first being “CYBERCRIME: THE DARK WEB UNCOVERED” which has been available on Amazon since the summer of 2022. This most recent documentary is a must-watch for CEOs and business owners as it sheds light on the unbelievable tactics employed by cybercriminals that result in crippling businesses with ransomware, phishing, and more! . "CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS" provides stories and interviews that highlight the strategies, and tools needed, to detect, deflect, and protect businesses from this escalating threat.

René Miller, the CEO of Ener Systems, LLC, a trusted Cybersecurity Firm that provides managed, and comanaged, IT services and IT support to small to mid-size businesses in Greater New Orleans, LA, Covington and Mandeville, LA, and all throughout St Tammany Parish on the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, is prominently featured in the documentary. The documentary effectively illustrates the various ways cybercriminals are exploiting unknowing employees and industries for financial gain or worse. Moreover, it offers essential strategies and tools to safeguard businesses against this ever-growing menace.

Click here to reserve your seats for the Red Carpet premiere of CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS on November 16th, 2023 at 5:45PM at The Movie Tavern in Covington, LA..

About Us: For over 26 years, Ener Systems, LLC has been dedicated to assisting businesses by providing top-tier IT support, "White Glove" IT service, and cybersecurity solutions. They excel at streamlining IT operations, reducing unnecessary work arising from IT challenges, and ensuring industry compliance for their clients.

Contact Info:

Name: René Miller

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ener Systems, LLc

Address: 19295 N. 3rd St., Ste 5, Covington, LA, 70433

Phone: (985) 871-0333

Website: https://www.enersystems.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFwrIvbLSK8

Release ID: 89112442

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.