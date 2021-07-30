Latest Nintex K2 Five Enhancements Elevate Rapid Application Development

Newest features include a powerful in-product designer for developing digital forms with no-code custom branding and themes, error handling, and automated deployment capabilities to enhance app lifecycle management

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the latest enhancements to Nintex K2 Five, its powerful low-code process automation on-premise software that IT professionals, app developers, and power users leverage to build powerful process and workflow applications with speed and ease.

To experience how organisations like Ballast Nedam, First Solar, Shoosmiths, and Stihl are building process apps fast and digitising workflows and forms with Nintex K2 Software, visit https://www.nintex.com/case-studies/NintexK2Software

"Since Nintex acquired K2 in October 2020, our teams have been hard at work to ensure we continue to provide our global Nintex community with technology innovations that take a modern approach to process automation and application development," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "Our latest features within Nintex K2 Five further empower IT teams and app developers to rapidly and easily build mission-critical solutions."

New features include:

Style Profile

The new Style Profile provides a visual design experience for creating customised themes and styles that can be applied to any form, enabling organisations to standardise the look-and-feel of all applications to match corporate brand guidelines or create different looks for each application they build.

Error resolution handling can be customised for apps with "On Workflow Error" events, empowering teams to specify what action should be taken when an error occurs.

Existing CI/CD pipelines can be supported with enhanced capabilities for automated packaging and deployment of K2 Software-based applications and dependent resources.

Improving the way people work

First Solar, one of the world's largest solar manufacturers, leverages the Nintex K2 Five process automation platform to centralise support while gaining the flexibility to build workflows.

"Nintex K2 Five gives us the ability to get solutions out the door a lot faster. We've been able to get the same amount of work done in less time but with better quality. You don't have to be a developer to build things, which has expanded the number of people who can work on things internally and reduced our reliance on third parties and offshore developers," said Charles Carr, Manager, IT, First Solar.

Designed to solve business problems quickly and at scale, three of the most notable benefits of Nintex K2 Five include:

Process apps that are built and deployed rapidly

With low-code tooling, organisations can build powerful process apps with the simplicity of drag-and-drop design.

IT can build and deploy customised apps faster while enabling less-technical power users to automate their own workflows in a low-code setting.

Improve visibility into enterprise-wide processes while maintaining control and governance over who has access and what information they have access to.

To put The Power of Process™ to work today, request a free demo of Nintex K2 Five at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ .

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

