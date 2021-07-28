Latin America Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Grow Significantly during 2021-2026 | Informes de Expertos

Latin America Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Grow Significantly during 2021-2026, Aided by Rising Personal Hygiene Awareness, Product Innovation and Focus on Natural and Organic Products

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado "El Mercado Latinoamericano de Productos de Higiene Femenina, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026", ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo, el canal de distribución y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, distribution channel and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

With a rising awareness regarding health and personal hygiene among women, the market is witnessing a surging demand for feminine hygiene products. The increasing number of working women and their growing need to maintain proper sanitation to prevent any diseases associated with poor personal hygiene also provide a boost to the market.

Due to rising environmental concerns and the use of harmful chemicals in many hygiene products, the consumer focus is shifting towards natural and biodegradable products. As a result, product innovation, growing investments and new product launches are impacting the industry growth positively. Other growth-inducing factors include changing lifestyles of the consumers, rising disposable incomes and growing distribution channels.

Moreover, progressing economy and rapid urbanization and modernization are contributing to abolishing the social taboos related to menstruation in the society. This is expected to generate greater acceptance for different menstrual hygiene products in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Feminine hygiene products are gaining popularity with the increasing health awareness among women. These are personal care products used during menstruation or for other cleansing purposes by women, and they are either disposable or reusable.

By type, the market is divided into:

• Sanitary Napkins

• Tampons

• Panty Liners

• Menstrual Cup

• Intimate Washes

• Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been evaluated and segmented into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online

• Others

Key regions covered include:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Chile

• Others

Market Trends

The rising number of awareness campaigns on feminine hygiene and other related issues through social networks are positively influencing the industry's growth. Challenges in terms of adequate education and awareness about menstruation and hygiene and lack of access to basic feminine hygiene products are being overcome by various campaigns and government support. In 2018, Colombia became one of the first countries to eliminate VAT on sanitary pads and tampons. Meanwhile, in Mexico, the lower chamber approved a law in 2021 to make female sanitary products, such as tampons, pads, and menstrual cups, free in schools. Such steps will contribute to the development of the feminine hygiene products market in Latin America.

Moreover, as there is an emerging demand for natural, biodegradable products free of dyes, fragrances and other harmful chemicals, manufacturers in the region are focusing on introducing new products to satisfy consumer demands. A major key player of the industry, Proctor and Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is expanding its offerings in the natural products category and has introduced products like Tampax Pure organic tampons and Always Pure menstrual pads. Such expansions are expected to catalyze market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Unicharm Corporation

• Edgewell Personal Care LLC

• Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

