LattePanda Team Looks to Spark Creativity with Launch of LattePanda 3 Delta

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LattePanda team has launched LattePanda 3 Delta, the world's thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer with 2x faster CPU, 3x faster GPU, only the height of 16mm, on Kickstarter. LattePanda 3 Delta has hit its Kickstarter goal of $39,881 within the first 4 hours after it went live. As of this writing, the campaign has received $146,309 from 539 backers.



LattePanda 3 Delta Live on Kickstarter Now!

The new LattePanda 3 Delta is poised to define a new era of computing and drive mega creativity for tech enthusiasts and industry innovations.

LattePanda 3 Delta adopts the latest Intel 11th generation mobile quad-core processor N5105 with up to 2.9GHz burst frequency and offers CPU speeds up to 2x faster and the GPU speeds up to 3x faster than the previous generation LattePanda PCs. With such excellent performance and up to 42 expandable interfaces, LattePanda 3 Delta rejoices the maker community. It uses Wi-Fi 6 whose transfer speed is 2.7 times faster than Wi-Fi 5. The M.2B Key of LattePanda 3 Delta is specially designed for 5G modules and the built-in USB3.0 signal is well compatible with 5G modules. Compared with the popular SBCs on the market, LattePanda 3 Delta shows a big improvement in cooling fans. Design as the world's thinnest pocket-sized SBC with only 125 mm x 78 mm x 16mm form factor, it is also suitable for IoT Edge, robotics, AI camera-based applications, handheld devices and industry 4.0 innovation.

"LattePanda 3 Delta has been fully funded with 4 hours," said Youyou Yu, Product Manager of LattePanda 3 Delta, "We're incredibly grateful to our backers and supporters and will continue to provide them as much information as we can about this update and beyond."

Early bird specials have already sold out. LattePanda 3 Delta still has a couple of remaining options, like $229 for the single board computer alone, and various other pledges adding Windows 10 Pro, a UPS Hat, or offering a bundle with a touch display (7-inch or 12.5-inch). See more, please visit: Kickstarter.