Launch of 17 Looms Marks Pinkvilla’s Debut in the World of Fashion

Pinkvilla enters the fashion sector with 17 Looms, celebrating India's textile legacy. Inspired by Jaipur's traditional craftsmanship, the debut Amara collection features Jaipur hand-block prints in various styles. Emphasizing individuality, cultural heritage, and artisan success, 17 Looms blends tradition with contemporary fashion.

—

Pinkvilla, the global lifestyle and entertainment content powerhouse, has announced its grand arrival into the dynamic and dazzling fashion sector with the launch of 17 Looms. Crafted by Pinkvilla, 17 Looms will focus on the rich textile legacy of India, bringing to life creations inspired by centuries-old textile traditions.

Nandini Shenoy, Founder & CEO of Pinkvilla, was deeply moved by the stories and elegance of traditional Indian textiles during one of her visits to Jaipur, which compelled her to conceive 17 Looms. "The brand name is inspired by the auspicious number 17, signifying enlightenment—a sentiment I was overcome with while experiencing the charm of traditional craftsmanship in India," explains Nandini. She adds, "'Looms' honours the traditional tools crucial to textile production for centuries, forming an imperative part of Indian textile legacy. Additionally, the conception of 17 Looms coincides with the momentous occasion of Pinkvilla's 17th anniversary."



The brand has recently introduced its maiden collection, Amara, coinciding with the arrival of summer, showcasing the exquisite Jaipur hand-block printing art form. The collection includes an array of styles ranging from mini, midi, to maxi lengths, along with playful ruffle dresses, promising to inject a sense of fun into summer wardrobes. Whether it's a casual beach outing or a spirited summer soiree, Amara offers versatile options for stylish sway throughout the season.

Every collection released by 17 Looms will be built upon the brand's three pillars: empowering individuality, embracing cultural legacy, and enabling artisan triumph. This sets the stage for an exciting journey ahead, promising a tasteful blend of the traditional and the contemporary. Moreover, 17 Looms, Crafted by Pinkvilla, pledges to spotlight various textile traditions from across India with each collection launch.



Outlined by Nandini's vision, 17 Looms aims to be more than just an apparel brand, aspiring to become a platform that enhances global accessibility to traditional Indian textiles. The brand seeks to empower and nurture artisans and their communities, preserving revered traditions while embracing modernity.



About the company: Pinkvilla is a global lifestyle and entertainment content powerhouse known for its cutting-edge coverage of fashion, beauty, Bollywood, Hollywood, and more. With a dedicated team of editors and contributors, Pinkvilla continues to be a trusted source for millions of readers worldwide garnering 52 million website visits per month and a collective social media following of over 21 million across various platforms.

