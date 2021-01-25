Launch of KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT through strategic merger of Kakao Page and Kakao M

-On 1/25, BoDs of Kakao Page and Kakao M resolved to merge two companies into KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT

-KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT will have an unparalleled value chain which compromises of 50 subsidiaries and affiliates across all verticals of the entertainment industry

-The synergy of combined assets will set the ground for KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT's global expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kakao Page Corp. (hereafter Kakao Page) and Kakao M Corp. (hereafter Kakao M) announced today that they resolved to merge the two companies into a new entity called KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT. The two companies will hold a general shareholders' meeting on January 26 and expect to complete the merger on March 1, 2021.



Kakao Page Corp. and Kakao M Corp. combine in strategic merger to launch KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT

The combination of Kakao Page and Kakao M means the creation of a Korean entertainment giant which will generate over KRW 1 trillion in annual revenues. At a point where the global entertainment industry is going through hyper competition due to the appearance of new industry players, this strategic merger was resolved to give KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT a competitive edge in the market. This is also the first ever large-scale merger between the subsidiaries of Kakao Corp., the technology conglomerate behind Korea's most popular messaging app Kakao Talk.

The merger of Kakao Page and Kakao M is expected to create a robust synergy effect given the respective companies' capabilities in the content business and digital platforms and set the ground for KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT's next stage of growth through global expansion.

Through the merger, KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT will have an unparalleled business portfolio and value chain including 50 subsidiaries and affiliates across all verticals of the entertainment industry. Kakao Page provides a specialized value chain optimized to produce original contents as well as a global platform network while Kakao M provides expertise in creating music, TV series, films, performances as well as a portfolio of Korea's top creative talent.

With such foundation, KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT will expand its investment and strategic partnerships with industry leaders to grow into a global entertainment player. The company will not only diversify its business but also focus on producing blockbuster media franchises that can captivate global audiences and seek various ways to create synergies between combined assets.

Kakao Page commented, "The merger of Kakao Page and Kakao M is that of a strategic alliance to build a foundation to compete in the global entertainment industry. By combining the two companies' business acumen, capabilities and value chain, we aim to disrupt the global entertainment industry."

Kakao M commented, "The decision to merge our expertise in contents and digital platforms was made so we can compete in the hyper-competitive global entertainment sector in earnest. Together we can accelerate and evolve into a global player."

About Kakao Page Corp.

Kakao Page Corp. specializes in creating compelling story IPs mainly in the form of webtoons and web novels. The company singlehandedly pioneered the Korea's story entertainment industry through an innovative monetization model called 'Wait or Pay' in 2014. In addition to this growth model, the company's active investment into 16 subsidiaries and affiliates paved the way for Kakao Page Corp. to retain the highest number of original titles in Korea (8,500 IPs). The company operates two digital platforms in Korea, the namesake 'kakaopage' platform as well as the world's first webtoon platform called 'Daum Webtoon.' The company also has widespread global platform networks in Japan, North America, Greater China and ASEAN regions. Kakao Page Corp.'s original contents have been adapted into diverse derivative formats including TV series, films, games and is also loved in Japan, the world's biggest comic market, and in North America regions.

About Kakao M Corp.

Kakao M Corp. has unrivaled content production capabilities in mobile, TV, screen and live platforms having 7 leading talent management subsidiaries, 4 music labels and diverse drama, film, performance production companies. Kakao M Corp. has significant market share in Korea's music industry and annually produces over 1,200 titles. In addition, the company has 80 top creators, 150 celebrities as well as host of star producers within its talent portfolio. Kakao M also operates an in-house studio where Korea's most wanted producers were recruited to create and operate a novel genre of experimental and witty mobile contents.