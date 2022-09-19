Launch of Optoma CinemaX D2 Plus, UHD 4K UST projector, a 100-inch large screen experience created in a small space

UHD 4K USTprojector with up to 120 inches of large screen without separate installation process

USTprojector with up to 120 inches of large screen without separate installation process Industry-leading 4.2ms input lag and 240Hz refresh rate for incredibly immersive gameplay

Overwhelming resolution and picture quality with 3,000 lumens brightness, 1,800,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10 & HLG support

D2+ dedicated 4K Android TV dongle included

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma launches 'Cinema X D2 Plus', a 4K UHD ultra-short throw projector, in Korea. The newly released D2 Plus is equipped with a wide-angle lens that incorporates Optoma's optical technology to realize a clearer and brighter image and improve the visual experience. CinemaX D2 Plus has a reasonable price, high brightness, improved game functions, a dedicated 4K Android TV dongle, and an 'improved audio return channel' ( eARC) to provide a new home cinema experience. In particular, it shows stable brightness of 3000 lumens with a laser light source, a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,800,000:1, and a bright and detailed screen by complying with HDR and HLG compatible display standards.

The CinemaX D2 Plus is an ultra-short throw projector that can project a 100-inch screen and project a maximum of 120 inches just by moving it 25cm away from the wall. The ultra-short throw projector is a product that can realize a large screen even at short throw distance. Optoma is already known as the first brand to introduce a short throw projector in 2010. Over the past decade, Optoma has developed home-use short throw projectors with the goal of providing a large-screen experience even in limited living spaces. The lens design considering the characteristics of a narrow residential space and installing it at a distance of about 1-1.7 m from the wall was evaluated to be able to create a 100-inch screen, which was evaluated as surpassing the space limitation due to technological innovation at the time. Optoma did not dwell on small successes and launched the CinemaX 4K UHD laser ultra-short throw projector series in 2019. The ultra-short throw lens design was a revolutionary product that could make a large screen close to 100 inches in a small space.

CinemaX D2 series, Optoma's 2022 home entertainment lineup, offers a high refresh rate of 240Hz (1080p) and an input lag of 4.2ms in enhanced game mode in addition to excellent color reproduction. It provides a gaming environment comparable to a monitor with the shortest input lag of the projector. It also supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) for high-quality movie soundtracks or music. eARC not only supports audio data transmission with a high bandwidth of up to 37Mbps, but also supports uncompressed 5.1-channel signals without a separate AV receiver. In particular, if the existing sound bar supports eARC, product functions can be upgraded without a separate receiver. In addition, it supports various convenient functions such as eye protection through the built-in PIR sensor, 3x3 warping that can be projected even on curved screens, and color correction to match the projected wall color.

Gordon Wu, General Manager of Optoma Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to bring Optoma's new CinemaX series, the D2 Plus, to the Korean market. It has been dedicated to due to price, performance, and space constraints, home projectors were seen as the occupancy of a small number of audiophiles with home theater space, but the home entertainment industry represented by advanced projector technology, OTT, and the impact of Covid 19 on projectors at home. Demand exploded. According to a PMA Research report, sales of short-throw and ultra-short-throw projectors in Asia have grown exponentially since 2019, and this growth is expected to continue. We are confident that Optoma will continue to lead in large-screen display experiences."

The Optoma CinemaX D2 Plus will be available for purchase at major online stores from September 13, with a starting price of KRW 3.29 million. Additional information about the product can be found on the company's website at www.optoma.com/kr.