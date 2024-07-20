Launch of the 'Renegade Money' TV Show and "Trick Plays of the Rich", a Wealth Strategies Book

David J. Bradford launches the "Renegade Money" TV show and his book "Trick Plays of the Rich".

David J. Bradford has officially announced his departure from Drive Planning and the launch of his new ventures, including the highly anticipated "Renegade Money" TV show and his upcoming book "Trick Plays of the Rich."

Departure from Drive Planning



David J. Bradford has decided to step down from Drive Planning to pursue new opportunities. Bradford's time at Drive Planning was marked by significant achievements, including becoming one of the top life insurance producers in America, creating marketing and branding for the company, building a sales team of over 100 agents and brokers, and helping to launch two additional campuses. His tenure there provided him with a deep understanding of how the wealthy use money and the financial tools and mindsets that leave many Americans behind.



New Role as CEO



Bradford is now focusing on his company, MORE with David. This company, which he founded several years ago, will soon launch a subsidiary dedicated to coaching clients on protecting and building wealth using strategies employed by the wealthy. The mission of MORE with David is to help clients keep more, make more, and live more.



Renegade Money Show



Bradford's new show, "Renegade Money," aims to raise awareness about the ineffective financial solutions traditionally promoted to Americans and to educate viewers on the winning playbook the rich have used for over 100 years. The show will feature guests from various sectors discussing financial tools and strategies unknown to most Americans. The goal is to elevate financial education and inspire action among viewers.



New Book Release



Bradford's upcoming book, "Trick Plays of the Rich," aims to debunk the myths taught by traditional financial institutions. The book will present a different approach to banking, investing, retirement, and tax planning, offering a new path to wealth for those ready to embrace it.



Integrating Ventures



The themes and teachings from "Renegade Money" and "Trick Plays of the Rich" will be integrated into MORE with David and his new venture. These platforms will drive awareness and challenge conventional wisdom about wealth, retirement, and taxes, encouraging people to seek new financial strategies and coaching.



Future Goals



Bradford envisions building a diverse real estate fund offering a fixed rate of return sustainable in any market. His company will also provide comprehensive financial planning services aimed at eliminating money losses due to taxes or opportunity costs, creating generational wealth, and offering rental ownership opportunities.



Message to Followers



Bradford encourages his followers to stay engaged through his coaching program, educational webinars, and social media updates. "Trick Plays of the Rich" will offer various ways to connect and engage, from one-on-one strategy sessions to webinars and matching with trained strategists for comprehensive financial planning.



For more information and to stay updated on David J. Bradford's new ventures, visit his social media channels or contact him at david@morewithdavid.com.



