Launch of Standard Chartered Youth Creative Industry Employment Scheme

HONG KONG, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined effect of COVID lockdowns, closed venues and reduced funding has put pressure on the creative industries around the world, and made the related job market increasingly competitive, especially for fresh graduates. To coincide with the United Nation's World Youth Skills Day today (15 July 2021), Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF) and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited are launching the new initiative Standard Chartered Youth Creative Industry Employment Scheme – providing employment opportunities in the creative industry for 100 recent graduates between July 2021 and May 2022.



The Standard Chartered Youth Creative Industry Employment Scheme is organised by Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF) and powered by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. Mary Huen, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Hong Kong, said: "The HKD5 million donation from the Standard Chartered Community Foundation is more than its dollar amount. On top of providing development and employment opportunities for fresh graduates, it also represents the positive energy and collective support from close to 4,000 runners who participated in the Standard Chartered Together V-run virtual campaign earlier and accumulated nearly 100,000km running distance. We sincerely hope that with guidance from top local creative professionals, young people are encouraged to take on challenges with confidence and courage in the ever-changing era."

Lindsey McAlister, Founder of Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation adds: "The scheme aims to enhance graduates' creativity and help them gain the skills needed to develop sustainable careers in the creative industry." The scheme is presented in three parts during a four-to-six-months period – comprising seed funding, creative apprenticeship and theatre and technical arts training – and recognises the importance of providing young people with opportunities to learn valuable skills and build networks by working alongside professional artists to jumpstart their creative careers.

The first strand of the scheme offers Seed Funding to help graduates develop their creative businesses. It provides up to HK$50,000 funding support for each applicant and assists them to grow their business ideas, procure essential equipment and materials and establish their brands. In addition, selected applicants will be invited to engage with industry experts to learn about their entrepreneurship experiences and gain important skills in marketing, risk management and proposal writing. Online applications open on 15 July 2021 and closes at 6pm (Hong Kong time) on 20 August 2021.

The second strand, the Creative Apprenticeship Programme offers paid employment opportunities for graduates to work alongside independent artists and creative organisations. Such apprenticeship opportunities are rare in Hong Kong, allowing graduates to gain unique work experiences and hone practical skills. Covering a range of creative and art disciplines, the programme also allow creative mentors to pass their expertise to the next generation. The programme will begin accepting online applications from 15 July 2021 onwards until 6pm (Hong Kong time) on 13 August 2021.

Theatre and Technical Arts is the third and final strand of the scheme. Overseen by Lindsey McAlister, theatre director, scriptwriter and Founder of Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation, participating actors and technical artists will develop and stage a Cantonese-language theatrical piece. The piece will be presented at 30 local schools to offer high-quality theatrical experiences for over 3,000 students. Online applications open on 8 November 2021 and closes at 6pm (Hong Kong time) 3 December 2021.

Organised by Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF) and powered by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, the Standard Chartered Youth Creative Industry Employment Scheme provides employment opportunities for youth graduates to jumpstart their creative careers. Divided into three strands – Theatre and Technical Arts, Creative Apprenticeship Programme and Seeding Fund – the scheme helps participants learn valuable skills and build networks by working alongside independent creative professionals and organisations. A donation of HKD5 million is made by Standard Chartered Community Foundation to the scheme based on the total running distance of the free-admission charity virtual run, Together V-run, presented by the Bank.

About Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF)

Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation (HKYAF) is a charity that provides access to high quality, non-competitive free-of-charge arts experiences for all young people aged 5 to 25. Established in 1993 by Lindsey McAlister OBE, JP, HKYAF organises inclusive and inspirational projects that reach out to youngsters of all cultures, backgrounds, languages and abilities, and actively creates opportunities for those who are disadvantaged and underprivileged. Each year, HKYAF reaches over 800,000 people through its projects, exhibition and performances.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

The history of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong dates back to 1859. It is currently one of the Hong Kong SAR's three note-issuing banks. Standard Chartered incorporated its Hong Kong business on 1 July 2004, and now operates as a licensed bank in Hong Kong under the name of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Chartered PLC.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

