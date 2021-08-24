Launching of the 2021 Cloud Travel EXPO - Taitung Taiwan: County Deputy Magistrate Wang Chih hui Will Be a Slash Streamer to Market Taitung

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taitung County Government will promote tourism in Taitung through the first on-line travel expo anywhere in Taiwan. The "2021 Cloud Travel EXPO‧Taitung Taiwan" will be held from August 24 to August 27. This includes an online conference and two sessions of a Live Mall. Taitung County Deputy Magistrate Wang Chih hui will also join the expo as a slash streamer with foreign influencers to market Taitung during the event.

The "2021 Cloud Travel EXPO‧Taitung Taiwan" started today (8/24). Nearly 20 local Taitung suppliers, including providers of souvenirs, hotels, hostels, the arts, and handicrafts will introduce their own products online. Travel service providers from Singapore and Malaysia will also view the stream of Taitung suppliers with buyers. The wide array of tourist attractions, agricultural, and special products, as well as cultural aspects of Taitung, will be promoted internationally by pairing people up in real-time through streaming.



Taitung Cloud Expo Introduced local flavors on the world on Live Mall

For the Live Mall event starting tomorrow (8/25), there will be two sessions held daily. Nearly 20 Taitung local suppliers and foreign streamers, as well as travel experts, will cooperate to promote the tourism industry in Taitung on a streaming platform. Ken, a renowned film director in Singapore, was especially invited to host the Live Mall. Celebrities are invited to be guests on August 25 to August 27 to tell us how Taitung is special from a Singaporean perspective.

On the third day (8/26) of the Live Mall, Taitung County Deputy Magistrate Wang Chih hui will join the event as a streamer and talk with Bom. Bom is the bassist of a world-renowned rock band that is known as the "Thai Mayday". He's been invited to promote tourism in Taitung. Bom is a Thai royal who has 2 million fans following him. The publicity of Taitung overseas will significantly increase once he gets online and recommends the event's stream.

The cloud travel expo has various sweepstakes to attract foreign travelers. People who participate in the online Live Mall will have a chance to win a voucher for a hot air balloon trip with no expiration date. Foreign tourists can save the voucher for their next trip to Taitung.

The Taitung County Government organized the unprecedented cloud travel expo which will allow foreign travelers to experience Taitung during the pandemic. Foreign travelers will be able to purchase agricultural and cultural products throughout this event. The EXPO was well received on the opening day. On-line travelers can also explore Taitung on the new official website. The Taitung County Government encourages travelers to download the "Taitung Travel" App to enjoy 360° immersion technology. Travelers can enjoy a novel way to explore Taitung. Furthermore, an interactive online hot air balloon game is available. Travelers can also participate in sweepstakes if they pass the challenge. People who are interested in the event are welcome to visit the official website and experience innovative cloud travel expo services.

Information related to the event:

Cloud Travel Expo/ Live Mall

8/25 (Wednesday) - 8/27 (Friday) One session at 13:00 and 19:00 every day. Online Conference

8/24 (Tuesday) 13:00-16:00

Apply for Press Conference/Online Conference: https://forms.gle/ysvjPyQ83meMpV9J6

Please refer to the official website for more information: https://taitungtravelfair.com/

Campaign video of the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vNhk4IlysM

Taitung Start-Scenes & Food & Play: https://youtu.be/glxL8JIlL4s

The Taitung County Government Website: https://www.taitung.gov.tw/en/Default.aspx

Related Links :

https://www.taitung.gov.tw