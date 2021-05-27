TOKYO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asobism Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Tomohisa Ote) announces the launch of their first title for Steam, "Vivid Knight," available on Steam from May 27th (Thu), 2021.



Launching of Party-building Roguelike Adventure Game "Vivid Knight" Steam Release, on May 27th, 2021

Asobism, developer and provider of popular smartphone games "Castle & Dragon" and "Dragon Poker," announces the launch of its first title for Steam, "Vivid Knight," available on Steam as of today, May 27th (Thu), 2021. Gather together allies with unique skills to enjoy some fun and authentic dungeon battles.

"Vivid Knight" Official Website

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/

"Vivid Knight" Steam Store Page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight

"Vivid Knight" Promotional Video

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/video/vivid_ko.mp4

Party-building Roguelike Adventure Game "Vivid Knight"

The first title created for Steam by Asobism, developer and provider of popular smartphone games "Castle & Dragon" and "Dragon Poker." The key to this roguelike game is to find the knights who have been trapped inside jewels by the Black Witch, then add them to your party to harness all their skills, so you can be ready to fight back.

Story Background

A small kingdom surrounded by a beautiful land. The main character, Amelie, is a highly-spirited princess who sneaks out of the castle every day to visit the White Manor, where she immerses herself in the study of jewel sorcery.

One day, Amelie returns to the castle as usual to discover that all the people in the kingdom have been turned into jewels and taken by the Black Witch.

Amelie descends into the underground labyrinth, where the witch and her monsters lie in wait. Will she be able to rescue the king and the people of the kingdom?

Game Information

Title: Vivid Knight

Steam Store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight/

Genre: A party-building Roguelike adventure/strategy

Platform: Steam

Release Date: expected on May 27th, 2021

Price: Regular Edition - $14.99, Soundtrack Edition (Game + Original Soundtrack) - $21.98

Supported OS: Windows 7, 64bit or above

Number of Players: 1

Official Website: https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight

Official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/VividKnight_O

Copyright: ® 2021 Asobism Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Company Information

Company Name: Asobism Co., Ltd.

CEO: Tomohisa Ote

Capital: ¥10,000,000

Founded: December 6th, 2005

Address: 4th floor, Shin-Tokyo Building, 3-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0005, Japan

URL: https://www.asobism.co.jp/

Business: games design and development; design, development, and management of partner sites; games consulting.