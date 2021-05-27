TOKYO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asobism Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Tomohisa Ote) announces the launch of their first title for Steam, "Vivid Knight," available on Steam from May 27th, 2021.



Launching of Party-building Roguelike Adventure Game "Vivid Knight" Steam Release, on May 27th, 2021

Asobism, developer and provider of popular smartphone games "Castle & Dragon" and "Dragon Poker," announces the launch of its first title for Steam, "Vivid Knight," available on Steam as of today, May 27th, 2021. Gather together allies with unique skills to enjoy some fun and authentic dungeon battles.

"Vivid Knight" Official Website

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/

"Vivid Knight" Steam Store Page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight

Party-building Roguelike Adventure Game "Vivid Knight"

The first title created for Steam by Asobism, developer and provider of popular smartphone games "Castle & Dragon" and "Dragon Poker." The key to this roguelike game is to find the knights who have been trapped inside jewels by the Black Witch, then add them to your party to harness all their skills, so you can be ready to fight back.

Story Background

A small kingdom surrounded by a beautiful land. The main character, Amelie, is a highly-spirited princess who sneaks out of the castle every day to visit the White Manor, where she immerses herself in the study of jewel sorcery.

One day, Amelie returns to the castle as usual to discover that all the people in the kingdom have been turned into jewels and taken by the Black Witch.

Amelie descends into the underground labyrinth, where the witch and her monsters lie in wait. Will she be able to rescue the king and the people of the kingdom?

Gameplay

"Vivid Knight" is a strategy game in which you explore randomly-generated dungeons, aiming to defeat the bosses lurking on the lower floors. As you go through your journey, meet knights who have been turned into jewels, add them to your party and harness all their skills to win battles. Party building is the key of the game! Create the strongest party possible!

Party Building

As you go through your journey, meet knights who have been turned into jewels, add them to your party and harness all their skills to win battles. Party building is the key of the game! A unit is a jewel, each one with its own color and symbol. Create a party with up to six units. Match units with the same color or symbol to activate the symbols' powers. The more symbols of a similar type you collect, the more powerful you become!

Unit Upgrade

Upgrade units by collecting a certain number of the same units. An upgraded unit not only has a better status, but it is also able to activate its powers even from outside the party! This increases the reach of your party's power even more!

Launching also the Bundle Version with Soundtrack!

In addition to Regular Edition ($14.99) launched on Steam today, May 27th, the company is launching the bundle version with soundtrack ($21.98), containing a total of 31 background music tracks from "Vivid Knight." The soundtracks were composed by Kohei Matsuoka and Ryosuke Kojima, the sound creators of a number of the background music tracks from the smartphone games "Castle & Dragon" and "Dragon Poker." We hope you will enjoy these new tracks that bring life to the world of "Vivid Knight"!

Promotional Video

Take a look at the dungeon battles, with Crystal Princess Amelie and her allies using jewel sorcery to fight against their enemies.

"Vivid Knight" Promotional Video

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/video/vivid_cn.mp4

Game Information

Title: Vivid Knight

Steam Store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569090/Vivid_Knight/

Genre: A party-building Roguelike adventure/strategy

Platform: Steam

Release Date: expected on May 27th, 2021

Price: Regular Edition - $14.99, Soundtrack Edition (Game + Original Soundtrack) - $21.98 Supported OS: Windows 7, 64bit or above

Number of Players: 1

Official Website: https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/

Official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/VividKnight_O

Copyright: ® 2021 Asobism Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Company Information

Company Name: Asobism Co., Ltd.

CEO: Tomohisa Ote

Capital: ¥10,000,000

Founded: December 6th, 2005

Address: 4th floor, Shin-Tokyo Building, 3-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0005, Japan

Tel: +81-3-6551-2813

Fax: +81-3-6551-2692

URL: https://www.asobism.co.jp/

Email: press@asobism.co.jp

Business: games design and development; design, development, and management of partner sites; games consulting.