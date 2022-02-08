Laura Smith Biswas, Author of The Cosmology of Love Shares 70+ Ways to Experience More Love

Yale Graduate and Best Selling Author Laura Smith Biswas's new Book, The Cosmology of Love, is now available on Amazon.

Many people are looking for new ideas to make their relationships special, with Valentine's Day just around the corner. Laura Smith Biswas, best-selling author of "The Cosmology of Love: 70+ Ways to Experience Greater Love," has shared her insights on how to improve an individual's love life and relationships in a meaningful way. From her own profound search for meaningful relationships, Biswas developed a system, or a cosmology, to help navigate the landscape of love. This book uncovers ways of being, speaking, touching, acting, and ways of thinking to elevate an individual's relationships.

“Love is the essence of who we are,” Laura states, “most people are still learning how to express it, tap into it, and make it the foundation of their lives.”

During these difficult times, relationships are under more stress than ever. Biswas believes that love is something you actively create. The book is designed to help people learn strategies for how to best give and receive love. These tips can help you create greater intimacy and happiness.

Laura’s fresh approach teaches readers how to love themselves and experience more love in close relationships. Her book illuminates the reader's top needs in receiving love, specific ways to stoke the fire of intimate relationships, and improve their skills in communicating love in all relationships. Her proven discovery process will open individuals' eyes to what they need and what those they love are seeking in return. The book reveals over 70 ways to explore and express giving and receiving love in intimate relationships. The Cosmology of Love: 70+ Ways to Experience Greater Love book is now available on Amazon to purchase.

About the Author: Laura Smith Biswas, author of The Cosmology of Love: 70+ Ways to Experience Greater Love and Affirmations of Love: 400+ Affirmations to Create Profound Love, focuses on teaching tangible ways to love ourselves and experience more love in our close relationships. Her recent book illuminates identifying your top needs in receiving love, specific practices to help you stoke the fire of intimate relationships, and improve your skills in communicating love in all relationships. Her work reminds people that love isn’t an accidental thing we find but something that thrives under conditions that we have the power to cultivate.

Laura is an entrepreneur and mother of three children and lives in Westlake Village, CA, with her partner of five years. She holds an M.S. in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica and an MBA from Yale University.

About The Company: Founded in 2016, The Love Mandala provides books, workshops, and resources to help people expand their personal experience of love. Co-founder and author Laura Smith Biswas holds an M.S. in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica and an MBA from Yale. Co-founder and author Stephanie Miller has a design degree from the University of California Davis. She is a Tibetan Buddhist meditation instructor and Zen archery teacher. The Love Mandala is based in Southern California.

