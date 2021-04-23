The Law Offices Of Michael R. Herron, P.A. Announces New Practice Area For Motorcycle Accidents

The Law Offices Of Michael R. Herron, P.A., a top personal injury firm based in Tampa, FL, has recently announced that it has expanded its practice areas, and is now accepting motorcycle accident cases in Tampa and the surrounding areas.

—

The Law Offices Of Michael R. Herron, P.A. a top personal injury firm based in Tampa, FL, has recently announced that it has expanded its practice area, and is now accepting motorcycle accident cases in Tampa and the surrounding areas.

This marks a major shift for the firm, which primarily specialized in car accident cases and several other injury types since it was founded by attorney Michael R. Herron. As of press time, Michael Herron and his team will now represent motorcyclists in accident cases of all kinds.

“I’ve been representing clients as an auto accident attorney for decades, and I’m proud to serve the Tampa community in that regard. But during that time, I’ve also seen what a car can do to a motorcycle in an accident, and how life-changing motorcycle injuries can be to riders” says Michael R. Herron, the founder of The Law Offices Of Michael R. Herron, P.A. “Motorcyclists have the same rights as any other driver, but they’re exposed to a higher risk of injury in the event of an accident. Not only that, other drivers often do not take the same amount of care around motorcyclists as they would around a passenger vehicle. That’s why it’s so important to protect their rights.”

Like the other areas of practice at his Tampa, FL law firm, Michael R. Herron will only be accepting motorcycle accident cases on a contingency basis. This means that unless money is recovered for the victim, the victim doesn’t have to pay.

“I’ve always found it to be important to work on contingency when handling personal injury cases,” says Mr. Herron. “This is especially true in motorcycle cases. The injuries caused by a motorcycle accident can be catastrophic. The last thing that a victim or their family needs to worry about is high legal fees. By working on a contingency basis, my team and I can make it easier for them to get the representation they need without paying high hourly fees, and ensure they only pay if they recover compensation.”

In addition to this, Michael R. Herron provides free consultations, ensuring that anyone injured in a motorcycle accident will be able to get the help of a legal expert, determine if they have a case, and explore the appropriate next steps. Anyone involved in a motorcycle accident can simply contact the firm to set up an appointment and get a risk-free, no-commitment consultation with The Law Offices of Michael R. Herron, P.A. Consultations can be requested via their website https://accidenttampa.com, and can be attended remotely via Zoom or in person at their office in Tampa which is located at 1213 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612.

For further press information about The Law Offices of Michael R. Herron, P.A., the office may be contacted via phone at (813) 258-4878.

About The Law Offices Of Michael R. Herron, P.A.: The Law Offices of Michael R. Herron, P.A. is a law firm based in Tampa, FL, focusing on personal injury cases including both car accident cases and motorcycle accident cases.

Other areas of expertise include construction accidents, slips and falls, and wrongful death suits. Founded in 1999 by Michael R. Herron, a native of Tampa, FL, The Law Offices of Michael R. Herron, P.A. provides expert client support and services to provide the best possible outcome for any personal injury case.

Learn more about The Law Offices of Michael R. Herron, P.A. by visiting them on Facebook, Google or Yelp.

Contact Info:

Name: Michael R. Herron

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Law Offices Of Michael R. Herron, P.A

Website: https://arrestedorinjured.com/

Video URL: https://youtu.be/kYtPr4Jzxys

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/the-law-offices-of-michael-r-herron-pa-announces-new-practice-area-for-motorcycle-accidents/89006693

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89006693