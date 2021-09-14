Lawcover Goes Live in Australia with SaaS Core Systems

Sydney, Australia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that Lawcover, a provider of professional indemnity insurance to law firms in New South Wales, ACT, and NT, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Law Society of NSW, has gone live with the Duck Creek Suite, implementing it via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C and general insurance industry. Lawcover’s goal was to transform its business by, among other initiatives, replacing its aging legacy systems and migrating its legacy policy, party, and claims data to its new Duck Creek solutions. Despite starting the project in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and relying on remote work to implement core modules of the Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims, and Insights) in a SaaS environment, the project was completed due to the flexible nature of Duck Creek OnDemand and its ability to be configured and deployed by teams working from multiple parts of the world. Post go-live, Lawcover was able to renew 95% of its book in three months. The implementation was completed by Duck Creek’s Professional Services team, and data migration was completed by Duck Creek’s partner Coforge, using its accelerators for legacy data migration.

“Our focus is protecting and supporting the professional indemnity needs of our insured law practices and the lawyers who practice within them,” said Lawcover CEO Kerrie Lalich. “Duck Creek OnDemand gives us important tools we need from a technical perspective to continue pursuing our goals. This is a decision we know will serve us well into the future as we move toward a digitised and highly customer-focused service model.”

Duck Creek Technologies’ fully integrated Suite accelerates agility by managing across solutions. The Duck Creek Suite provides the modern features and functionality needed to support business transformation and give insurers a competitive advantage.

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s cloud-based, SaaS delivery solution for all Duck Creek applications, providing all services, support, and computing resources insurers need. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing insurance business challenges, Duck Creek OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today’s industry — one where technology supports strategy, rather than dictating it.

“It was a remarkable achievement to execute this complex project in a virtual environment, primarily during the pandemic – especially as this was the first implementation of the Australian layer for a number of core modules of the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand. This accomplishment truly proves that such projects are no longer the exception, but rather the new standard in general insurance,” said Shaji Sethu, Managing Director for APAC at Duck Creek Technologies. “We are thrilled that Lawcover has chosen SaaS core systems they know they can rely on now and in the future. Empowering their team with our solutions enables the insurer to focus on its customers instead of legacy systems maintenance, and we look forward to helping Lawcover continue to confidently protect and support the needs of its insureds.”

About Lawcover

Lawcover is the single provider of approved professional indemnity insurance policies to law practices based solely in NSW. It also insures law practices in the ACT, NT, and many national law firms which have a presence in NSW. Lawcover provides professional indemnity insurance up to $2 million for each claim and, on application, can provide additional Top Up insurance up to $20 million. It has recently commenced offering Management Liability insurance to its insureds. Lawcover, with almost 20,000 lawyers insured, holds a unique position as Australia’s only “profession-owned,” licensed, and APRA-regulated insurer of the legal profession. It is a wholly owned but independent subsidiary of The Law Society of New South Wales. Learn more at https://www.lawcover.com.au.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Coforge

Coforge is a leading global IT solutions organisation, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. We leverage AI, Cloud and Insight driven technologies, allied with our industry expertise, to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises. Today our proprietary platforms power critical business industries. Our 21,000 technology and process consultants engineer, design, consult, operate and modernise systems across the world. For more information, visit www.coforgetech.com.

