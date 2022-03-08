Lazada celebrates 18 women eCommerce entrepreneurs across Southeast Asia at the Lazada Forward Women Awards 2022

SINGAPORE, March. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Held in conjunction with International Women's Day, Lazada hosted the second edition of the Lazada Forward Women Awards 2022. Adding four new award categories this year, a total of 18 women entrepreneurs owning successful businesses on Lazada were recognised across seven award categories.



Lazada Forward Women Awards 2022 award recipients.

The awards ceremony was held at Lazada's flagship office and Singapore headquarters, Lazada One, and broadcasted on the LazLive channel in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. It spotlighted the achievements of the award recipients who found their creative niche, challenged social norms and grew the success of their businesses through the Lazada platform.

This year, there were a total of seven award categories, as the Creative, Enterprising and Inspiring categories made a comeback, with the addition of Rising Star, Bricks to Clicks Tech Adopter, Social Star and the most prestigious Lazada Forward Woman of the Year Award. Top honours – the Lazada Forward Woman of the Year Award – were conferred to six sellers from each of the territories Lazada operates in. The award categories demonstrate the resilience and can-do spirit of women business owners pursuing and realising their entrepreneurial vision. Beyond achieving economic success, they are also role models, contributing back and creating impact within their local communities.

The award recipients of the Lazada Forward Women Awards 2022 are:

Raymond Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Lazada Group, said: "It is incredible to witness the remarkable achievements of women sellers across Southeast Asia's digital commerce ecosystem. Our Lazada sellers have continued to innovate and adapt their businesses to the eCommerce environment, cater to their customers and enhance product offerings. We are proud to journey alongside these winners and create a world that is diverse and inclusive."

The Awards also featured guest performances by sound artist Weish, singer-songwriter Aisyah Aziz and alternative rock and shoegaze band, Coming up Roses.

ANNEX 1

LAZADA FORWARD WOMEN AWARDS 2022 – LIST OF WINNERS AND RUNNER-UPS

AWARD CATEGORY DESCRIPTION WINNER Lazada Forward Woman of the Year Award NEW Embodying the "can-do" spirit, breaking boundaries and challenging stereotypes are just some of the traits of these women. The most coveted award of LFWA recognises a successful seller reigning from each market that Lazada operates in – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Each country's winner is a testament to being an all-star all-rounder in navigating online commerce, demonstrating strong business acumen and a consistent high performer for their business, while being an invaluable mentor and resource to her peers. Farica Edgina Yosafat (Indonesia) Kong Wai Theng (Malaysia) Monalisa Gao (the Philippines) Liang Wee Ling (Singapore) Pattiya Thanasrivanitchai (Thailand) Đoàn Trần Thùy Linh (Vietnam)

AWARD CATEGORY DESCRIPTION WINNER RUNNER-UP Rising Star Award NEW Trying new things always mean taking a leap of faith. This award recognises a seller who joined eCommerce in the last 12 months and has proven to be the fastest growing business on the Lazada platform in areas of sales, followers, engagement and more thorough use of Lazada features and tools, marketing solutions and data insights. Nguyễn Thị Kim Oanh (Vietnam) Malida Puji Ayu Lestari (Indonesia) Bricks to Clicks Tech Adopter Award NEW Business owners always have their fingers on the pulse and are open-minded about exploring new angles to improve and expand their enterprise. This award recognises a seller who decided to refresh their business strategy, expanding beyond their physical brick-and-mortar store to kickstart their online selling journey, contributing to the ever-evolving eCommerce industry. Elyse Janina P. Juan (the Philippines) Pang Jie Hui (Malaysia) Creative Award Sellers must continuously find ingenious ways to capture the hearts of consumers and constantly innovate to keep up with a fast-paced eCommerce environment. This award recognises a seller who thinks outside the box and implements new ideas through innovative and technological methods to promote their store and products in a novel way. Nurul Izzan Zamzuri (Malaysia) Puthitorn Auethawornpipat (Thailand) Enterprising Award Entrepreneurship is often an adventure filled with unexpected surprises but still emerging ahead of the curve. This award recognises a seller who has demonstrated resourcefulness in seeking opportunities, taking initiative to pivot strategies that best upscales the growth and success of their business. Nadya Amatullah (Indonesia) Kelly Chan Jun Wen (Singapore) Inspiring Award Behind every business is an untold yet passionate story of why and how it began. This award recognises a seller that believed in their vision and remained committed in making their dream a reality – starting a business through resilience and perseverance, ensuring growth and success. Pauline Ng (Singapore) Evan Marie Maderazo (the Philippines) Social Star Award NEW Customer engagement on eCommerce is more than simply delivering a seamless shopping experience. This award recognises a seller who has perfected the art of connecting with their customers through social media content and creatively leveraged social networks to build a following to boost their online selling on Lazada. Manassawee Suangkaew (Thailand) Lưu Thị Thùy Dương (Vietnam)

ANNEX 2

LAZADA FORWARD WOMEN AWARDS 2022 – WINNER STORIES