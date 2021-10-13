Lazada welcomes leading K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN as first regional Happiness Ambassadors

K-pop all-stars SEVENTEEN to headline Lazada's 11.11 Super Show

BANGKOK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to deliver more zest and joy to the region, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform Lazada is welcoming leading K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN as its first regional Happiness Ambassadors ahead of its annual flagship 11.11 shopping festival -- Lazada's Biggest One Day Sale, starting at midnight on 11 November.

Comprised of 13 members, SEVENTEEN, one of South Korea's most acclaimed K-pop groups burst into the international music scene with their creative musical experimentation and electrifying performance acts. SEVENTEEN's latest EP Your Choice debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, and their list of accolades include being nominated for 'Top Social Artist' at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and winning the 'Main Prize' for four years at the Seoul Music Awards.

Raymond Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Lazada Group, said, "It is my great delight to welcome our first-ever Lazada Happiness Ambassadors, SEVENTEEN, to the Lazada family. With their talent and lively personalities, I hope SEVENTEEN can inspire our consumers across Southeast Asia to stay bold and passionate in experimenting new ideas, and to continue pursuing goals and dreams with the trust that challenges along the way can be overcome."

At Lazada's signature 11.11 Super Show on 11 November, SEVENTEEN will take the main stage to perform their hit songs like "Left & Right" and "Ready to love". The star-studded countdown Shoppertainment-packed virtual concert to 11.11 will also feature top local celebrities in Southeast Asia coming together to celebrate hope and joy. Appearances will include the line-up of Thailand popular artists and celebrities Bright Vachirawit – Win Metawin, Billkin Putthipong – PP Krit and JJ Kritsanaphum. Across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, shoppers can also tune in to Lazada's 11.11 Super Party concert via Lazada's in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting network ONE 31 and their social media platforms ONE 31 Facebook and YouTube. Beyond the regional and local A-list celebrities, young talents from 'LAZ iCON', Lazada Thailand's first-of-its-kind eCommerce talent competition, will also join the stage for their special performance during the show.

The 13-member K-pop group also stars in Lazada's latest 11.11 short film, which transports the Lazada Happiness Ambassadors into Lazada World, a dynamic and fantastical realm filled with larger-than-life everyday objects and exclusive 11.11 rewards. Playfully dancing along to a special rendition of global hit song "Low" by Flo Rida, SEVENTEEN embarks on an adventure filled with surprising discoveries at every turn.

Speaking as a group, SEVENTEEN said, "Shooting Lazada's 11.11 film was a fun and refreshing experience, and we are excited to be a part of the upcoming Lazada 11.11 Super Show. As the regional Happiness Ambassadors for Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform Lazada, we look forward to create even more meaningful experiences with everyone. Please continue to show support and love for Lazada and SEVENTEEN!"

In the Lazada 11.11 short film, Lazada's pioneer brand ambassador and beloved mascot, Lazzie, makes a special cameo dancing the iconic shuffle moves alongside SEVENTEEN, sporting a new, refreshed look with blue and purple hues for their mane and an adorable snout in the shape of Lazada's iconic heart-gram.

Lazada will also launch a region-wide TikTok Hashtag Challenge, inviting consumers to join in a fun and creative showcase by curating their own version of the shuffle dance moves from the Lazada's 11.11 film in a freestyle 20-second TikTok dance video. Participants with the most creative dance moves stand to win THB 11,111 cash prize when they join the social media challenge happening from 1 – 5 November through hashtag #Lazada1111เต้นlowอย่างโปร.

Raymond Yang added, "Lazada is constantly finding new ways to fully immerse our customers with fun and experiential activities, both online and offline, to create a holistic and enjoyable shopping experience. Leveraging our strong Shoppertainment approach and working closely with our merchants to curate unbeatable promotions and rewards, we constantly challenge ourselves to deliver high impact and find meaningful ways to uplift the communities across Southeast Asia. I'm excited to celebrate another edition of our flagship 11.11 shopping festival as we pursue hope, dreams and progress in all aspects of our lives."

Besides access to the lowest prices and free shipping nationwide[1] during Lazada's Biggest One-Day Sale, consumers can anticipate an exciting line up of exclusive deals and interactive Shoppertainment activities that will unlock vouchers and Lazada Bonus rewards. Shoppers can also enjoy LazMall Crazy Brand Mega Offer starting from midnight to 2AM, Crazy Flash Sale deals, LazMall Hourly deals, 6-step discount offers, and many more on 11 November.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.

About SEVENTEEN

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN -- comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "musical all-stars," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. Moving at an unparalleled pace, the global performance powerhouse recently made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live. SEVENTEEN's latest EP Your Choice debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 15 on the Billboard 200. It also recorded the highest first-week sales for any album released in Korea in the first half of 2021, earning them the "quadruple million sellers" title as it joins their last three consecutive releases—An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon]—in selling over 1 million copies each.

[1] Terms and conditions apply.