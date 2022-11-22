Lazarus Wins Inaugural Prime Brokerage Industry Leaders Award 2022

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After achieving a stellar rating in the 2022 Prime Brokerage Survey conducted by Global Custodian, Lazarus has been named "Prime Brokerage Best Provider – Small Cap Clients" at the 2022 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards held at Chelsea Piers in New York. The Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards represent the culmination of the publication's annual Prime Brokerage Survey of asset managers that was conducted earlier this year, highlighting the achievements of shortlisted global service providers.



"Our Lazarus team are thrilled to finish the year with this award as they acknowledge the exceptional service we strive to provide to our clients each and every day," said Dale Klynhout Founder and Managing Director at Lazarus. "Being held in such high regard by our clients and ranking among such a distinguished group of service providers motivates us to maintain our service commitment heading into 2023. We are grateful to our clients and Global Custodian for this recognition."

Lazarus defines its ongoing mission as delivering superior prime brokerage, custody, execution and operational support capabilities allowing emerging asset managers to solely focus on generating returns from their portfolios.

The Prime Brokerage Survey asked participants to assess the services that they receive from their Prime Brokers. The published results use Global Custodian's conventional seven-point scale familiar to readers of the magazine.

Warren Goward, Director Prime Services and Custody, added, "The commendation from Global Custodian serves as a clear testament to Lazarus' dedication to providing high-quality service, differentiated solutions and operational excellence for our clients. With Lazarus having recently delivered an additional set of capabilities across our organisation, to further widen the scope of services provided, existing clients and newly onboarded asset managers continue to embrace the boutique prime brokerage model"

About Lazarus

Lazarus offers a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage, custody, outsourced trading and physical FX/banking services to asset managers with an array of solutions that are highly scalable and customisable. Lazarus was built by institutional equities dealers to better serve emerging fund managers, institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers with turn-key solutions.

About Global Custodian

Global Custodian is a London based magazine covering the international securities services business which provides analysis and commentary on the latest news and events taking place in the international securities industry. The magazine has a circulation of 15,000 investment professionals globally.

