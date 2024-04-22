Lazo Logistics Launches Directly Linked E-commerce System with Leading E-commerce Platforms in China

Lazo Logistics, a top cross-border shipping unit from China to Vietnam, proudly introduces an e-commerce platform directly linked with renowned Chinese online marketplaces such as 1688, Tmall, and Taobao.

In recent years, the demand for shipping and logistics from China to Vietnam has been steadily increasing, particularly in the e-commerce sector. Lazo Logistics recognizes that collaborating directly with leading e-commerce platforms in China is a crucial step in meeting the growing demands of customers and providing the best cross-border shopping experience.

To meet the increasingly high demand for seamless cross-border shopping experiences, Lazo Logistics, one of the leading shipping companies from China to Vietnam, proudly announces the launch of a new e-commerce platform, directly connected to well-known e-commerce platforms in China like 1688, Tmall, and Taobao – three platforms owning the largest purchasing volume in China. Lazo Logistics' platform allows customers to access products directly from these three platforms with comprehensive information about the products, customer reviews, and original store information.

Lazo.vn, an e-commerce platform combined with Tmall, Taobao, and 1688, has simplified the process of shopping from China, offering convenience, reliability, and competitive prices to customers. By establishing direct partnerships with leading Chinese e-commerce platforms, Lazo Logistics ensures that customers can access authentic products and enjoy a smooth shopping journey. Through this integrated platform, buyers can browse, select, and purchase from a wide range of diverse categories, including electronics, cosmetics, fashion, household items, and more.

Key features of Lazo Logistics' new e-commerce platform include:

Direct linkage with leading Chinese e-commerce platforms, including 1688, Tmall and Taobao.

Real-time access to product information, pricing, and inventory.

Secure payment processing and international shipping options.

Vietnamese interface to enhance user convenience and experience.

Professional customer support team to address logistics requests and issues.

Shipping orders from warehouses in China to warehouses in Vietnam typically take only 3-5 days to arrive. Currently, Lazo Logistics has 3 warehouses in Vietnam, including Lang Son and Hanoi in the north, and Ho Chi Minh City in the south. The company is committed to maintaining the integrity of goods, even fragile items.

As Lazo Logistics continues to expand its presence in the cross-border e-commerce landscape, the company is committed to using technology and innovation to enhance customer benefits and drive growth in the global market. For more information about Lazo Logistics and their e-commerce solutions, please visit https://lazo.vn

Or follow them on social media channels:

About Lazo Logistics

Lazo Logistics is a leading cross-border shipping service provider specializing in shipping from China to Vietnam, including Tmall, Taobao, 1688, Pindoudou, Alibaba, and more. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Lazo Logistics offers a range of comprehensive shipping solutions customized to meet the needs of businesses and individuals. From meeting the demands of e-commerce to fast parcel delivery, Lazo Logistics is committed to continuously improving the quality of logistics services and meeting all customer requirements in this market.

