Le Good Society Launched Let’s Live With Less Plastic, A New Multi-city Outdoor Art Exhibition.

Let’s live with less plastic is an outdoor art exhibition and online auction in aid of Plastic Free July.

Artists take a stand against plastic pollution this #plasticfreejuly with a multi-city outdoor art exhibition across the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, & New York’s Time Square to inspire one and all to reduce their plastic usage this Plastic Free July and onwards.

For the third year, a UK based organisation committed to the arts and activism has assembled a group of talented artists to raise awareness around plastic pollution and the importance of the oceans.

Le Good Society founder Tia Grazette elaborates, “Plastic pollution is one of the greatest threats facing our planet. It is in the air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, and the clothes we wear — killing wildlife and polluting the oceans. We all need to understand this and take whatever actions we can to help.”

Titled “Let’s Live With Less Plastic,” the outdoor art exhibition and online auction presents work from standout artists including Anthony Burrill, Sarah Maple, Shingai, Dave Pollot and Tom Hodgkinson.

Grazette shares, “The art is unexpected, catches your eye, and is a powerful way to communicate a message so critical to life on earth.” Other artists include; Paul Davis, Luap, Hunto, Denis Scheckler, Tia Grazette, Heath Kane, Ben Zank, Frank Goffey, Cara Gaskell, Yoanna Bochowski, i, Vincent Zulawski, Matthieu Braccini, Damara Ingles, Antoine Aveline, Lucie Cure and Adoni Beristain.

Paul Davis has created a series of illustrations depicting plastic particulates coursing through parts of our bodies including the lungs, circulatory system, brain and even our sexual organs. Posing the question of what it will mean when micro plastics cross the blood-brain barrier with his illustration of plastic particles circulating the brain - provoking conversations about plastic’s vast unforeseen health consequences, as researchers now grapple with this. Tom Hodgskinson on the other hand paints an apocalyptic beach scene with a handful of people staring into a dried up ocean void of life as it is reported that 32% of the 78 million tonnes of plastic packaging produced annually is left floating in our oceans - equivalent to dumping a rubbish truck filled with plastic into our ocean every minute. While Shingai depicts the polluted world in which we live in and rightly declares how, ‘it is time for a revolution’.

This year’s event also includes a new online 3D virtual exhibition with Hedera Gallery built on the Hedera network, beach cleans and an online art auction with the digital versions of the art utilising distributed ledgers to raise vital funds for plastic pollution and ocean conservation through the charity partner, Oceanic Global.

Donations support Oceanic Global’s work to protect and restore the health of our blue planet and all it sustains. Oceanic Global’s work has removed 993,746,227 single-use plastics from entering the ocean long-term. Every £1 raised will help prevent 1KG of plastic from entering the ocean.

“From day one, Hedera has had a keen environmental mindset, and recognises not only the importance of being a carbon-negative network, but also of the key role that technology can play in creating awareness and solving the issues we face around environmental pollution of all kinds,” said Christian Hasker, CMO of SwirldsLabs, driving adoption of the Hedera network. “Artists globally are minting their NFTs on the Hedera network and exploring other ways to leverage distributed technology to ensure that their art aligns with their ESG values, and leaves the world a better place than they found it.”

The outdoor art exhibition runs until 31st July. Access both the virtual exhibition and online art & NFT auction via www.legoodsociety.com. Follow @legoodsociety on Instagram and Twitter.

