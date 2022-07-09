Leader Term Launches a New Machine-Learning Leadership Career Matching App for its Smart Platform

—

Leader Term provides an intelligent leadership platform for employment opportunities. The platform's insight characterizes these employment opportunities through machine learning algorithms for effectively matching business leaders with companies.

"Leader Term fills an important gap in the senior leadership career market, "says Michelle Adams, Head of Research. She went on to say, "When it comes to their time, senior business leaders face significant opportunity costs, and Leader Term provides a cohesive, industry-leading solution for them to manage their careers and find opportunities with the help of industry experts."

The new Leader Term app aims to improve the process of senior leadership career planning. Leader Term's platform can assist business leaders in finding and preparing for leadership roles that are not publicly available by using intelligent machine learning algorithms. Providing business leaders with a toolkit to effectively and efficiently execute their career planning is at least twice as effective as doing all the career planning work individually. Leader Term provides its core users with greater ownership of the positions currently available in the market. Leader Term has successfully bridged the gap between hiring insiders, business leaders, and senior executive recruiters.

According to the Harvard Business Review, "rigorous, competency-based assessments of the candidates" are essential to the executive search process, so executives should prepare themselves in the most comprehensive ways possible.

According to The Economist, "the industry is facing increased scrutiny, amid suspicions that it may be stifling performance and diversity at the top." As a result, now is the time for business leaders to demonstrate their development, talent, and experience to achieve the diversity that is lacking in leadership positions.”

"Conversely, if you have a strong personal brand, people often seek you out for opportunities or want to work with you, specifically. A strong personal brand is a form of career insurance." says the Harvard Business Review. Business leaders do not often have the time to cultivate and therefore require the assistance of an expert.

"Senior leadership hiring has become a regressive sector and hasn't been able to innovate fast enough for the growing needs of companies and business leaders who want to grow and bring value to the business world," Adams notes. "We see Leader Term at the intersection of machine learning and leadership hiring, which is a $100+ billion market ripe for innovation, via an unconventional technology that securely and safely brings the best leaders and the strongest companies together," she adds.

The Leader Term user base has rapidly expanded to include senior executives, board members, vice presidents, and directors from 75% of the Fortune 500 and 83% of the world's most prominent start-ups. The company's goal is to democratize leadership positions so that the best business leaders can access them. The positions available on Leader Term are provided by employers and intelligent algorithms, along with hiring contact information, so business leaders can meet in person.



