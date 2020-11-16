Leaders from Cogstate Join the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative to Accelerate Innovation and Preparedness for Disease Interventions

Melbourne, VIC, Australia; New Haven, CT, USA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroscience technology company, Cogstate Ltd (ASX.CGS), announced today that four members of its executive leadership team have joined the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a pre-competitive coalition and a 5-year, ~$300 million plan focused on driving global scientific, business, policy and financial coordination in Alzheimer’s disease preparedness.

DAC expert representatives from Cogstate include:

Brad O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, serving on the DAC Leadership Group;

Paul Maruff, Chief Innovation Officer, serving on the Global Cohort Working Group, focused on building a large, diverse participant base to identify new therapeutic targets;

Chris Edgar, Chief Science Officer, serving on the Clinical Trials Working Group, focused on connecting trials globally to standardize, expedite and diversify recruitment and enrollment; and

Tanya O’Connor, Vice President, Healthcare & Research, serving on the Healthcare System Preparedness Working Group, focused on the required infrastructure that can dramatically improve rates of early and accurate testing, detection and diagnosis.

Convened by the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), DAC aims to create a global innovation ecosystem that speeds up and scales the global response to Alzheimer’s disease and changes its trajectory for good.

“The already-staggering prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease will triple by 2050, as will it’s devastating impacts on individuals and societies around the word. To meaningfully accelerate the pace and scale of advancements we must collaborate across sectors like never before,” said Brad O’Connor, Cogstate CEO. “We are truly honored to be part of this global community of committed leaders who are so focused on addressing together the urgent challenges for the development and delivery of Alzheimer’s disease interventions.”

“The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative welcomes Cogstate's deep understanding of Alzheimer’s disease research and clinical care and its critical perspective on how to scale solutions globally; two key elements in making timely progress in this global initiative," said George Vradenburg, Co-Chair of the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Leadership Group and Convener of The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests across a growing list of domains and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. The company’s clinical trials solutions include quality assurance services for study endpoints that combine innovative operational approaches, advanced analytics and scientific consulting. For 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. Cogstate and pharmaceutical company, Eisai, recently established a global exclusive partnership to develop and market cognitive assessment tools for individuals and doctors around the world.

