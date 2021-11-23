Leadership Development: Onsite and Virtual Workshops Launched, Myers-Briggs, DISC and Emotional Intelligence

The Cooper Consulting Group is excited to announce that they offer 16 Leadership Development Programs for organizations using Myers-Briggs and DISC.

Cooper Consulting Group is excited to announce they are offering 16 Leadership Development Programs to organizations in both virtual and in-person format. Leaders are central now more than ever as organizations face constant change and seek to keep employees engaged.

Businesses can gain a competitive edge by investing in their leaders. This will help them attract, develop, and retain talent, drive strategy execution, and increase organizational success in navigating change.

Cooper Consulting Group is a nationwide training development company that helps organizations get results. They have over 45 years of combined experience and are certified in powerful tools including the MBTI®, DISC®, Hogan®, FIRO-B®, and CPI 260®.

Organizations that are interested in leadership development can contact Cooper Consulting Group by calling (877) 461-1020 or by visiting CooperConsultingGroup.com.

Leadership development has been a hot topic for years now. Leadership development increases employee engagement and improves an organization's ability and capacity to address talent gaps. It also reduces turnover headaches and associated costs.

Great leaders inspire, motivate, and retain talent that helps organizations succeed. However, the skills to lead effectively are not automatic.

Many organizations are trying to find the best way to develop their leaders. Some of the most popular methods currently used include leadership coaching, mentoring, and group-based workshops.

The future of leadership development in the current environment and digital world is uncertain. New technologies and medical/wellbeing concerns have caused many companies to rethink the way people work, moving towards remote and hybrid work models.

The rise of virtual work has now seen effects including reduced employee engagement and more and more employees looking to change jobs/companies.

Not all leadership development programs are designed to adapt to this changing environment. This is because most leadership development programs are created using outdated models that are not relevant in the digital age or changing times.

Cooper Consulting Group takes all these factors into consideration when developing programs.

The most popular topics and skill areas for leadership development include:

– Developing Emotionally Intelligent Leaders

– Improving Decision Making

– Improving Team Dynamics

– Uncovering Leadership Potential

– Understanding Interpersonal Needs

– Training Inspiring Leaders

– Inspiring Motivating Managers

– Increasing Leadership Effectiveness

– Giving and Receiving Constructive Feedback

– Coaching for Leaders

– Developing Effective Leaders

– Targeting Personal Development

– Investing in Executives

– Identifying and Developing Individual Talent

– Cultivating a Culture of Leadership

– Developing Stronger Leaders

Cooper Consulting Group is led by Dr. Christie Cooper, the founder and president. Dr. Cooper’s mission is to “Inspire Learning and Leadership Development to help leaders and teams be their best.” Dr. Cooper brings extensive real-world business experience that benefits clients, including holding senior positions as a Regional Manager and Corporate Trainer with Mars Inc.

Dr. Cooper holds an Ed.D in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University. She is a Master MBTI Practitioner®, a Board-Certified Coach with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the Center for Counseling and Education. She is also a Certified Trainer in Emotional Intelligence, a Channel Partner with the Ken Blanchard Company, and a Certified Analyst in Behaviors and Motivators with Target Training International.

Cooper Consulting Group also conducts Job Benchmarking using a proprietary assessment.

Additional certifications and expertise include:

- DiSC® Assessment

- Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI®)

- Hogan® Assessments

- FIRO-B® and FIRO Business®

- CPI 260®

- EQ Certified Trainer

- TKI® Conflict Modes

- Strengths-Deployment Inventory (SDI®)

- Ken Blanchard Situational Leadership

- Situational Team Performance

- IMPACT Teaching

