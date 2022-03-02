Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners with AITg of WPG Holdings to Support Growing Customer Base in Asia Pacific

By collaborating with AITg, an APAC supply chain expert, Hailo will be better suited to serve its growing base of customers in Mainland China and Taiwan

TAIPEI and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI chipmaker for edge devices Hailo today announced its partnership with AITg (part of WPG Holdings), a leading global semiconductor distributor, to promote and support Hailo's products in Taiwan and the Greater China region. The agreement with AITg will enable Hailo to expand its presence in key Asian markets, extending its reach to customers in sectors such as smart retail, smart cities, smart homes, industry 4.0, and more.

The agreement is part of Hailo's strategy to strengthen partnerships with existing customers in Taiwan and Mainland China, while expanding further into other Asia-Pacific markets to enable companies from a wide array of industries to accelerate AI computing performance at the edge. Hailo will continue to offer its innovative product line to customers in the region, including its specialized AI processor for edge devices, the Hailo-8™, as well as its M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules.

"AITg's strong relationships with vendors and customers in Mainland China and Taiwan will assist us in strengthening our presence in these key regions, where demand for Edge AI solutions is growing rapidly," said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. "Customers from a wide variety of industries seek to empower their devices with AI to improve their flexibility, scalability, versatility and energy efficiency. We are proud to work with AITg to bring unmatched edge processing solutions to existing customers and new ones, further expanding our robust AI offerings across the globe."

"We are excited to work with a leading AI chip company such as Hailo to leverage the vast potential of their innovative AI solutions at the edge," said Jackie Hsu, CEO of AITg. "Our experience in guiding customers in new technology adoption and demand creation, coupled with Hailo's powerful AI solutions, will bring significant value to customers in Taiwan and Mainland China."

The Hailo-8™ delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the module is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated Deep Learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Hailo-8's advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the Deep Learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail.

About AITg

AITg is a professional IC distributor. AITg offers best technical and logistic support for vendors and customers in the regions of Mainland China and Taiwan.

AITg offers turnkey reference solutions and supports customer's customized application design activities. Focused applications include mobile, PC, IOT, Network, LCD TV, Power and related accessories (like TWS headset and keyboard).

About WPG

WPG Holdings is the largest electronics distributor in Asia and the world*, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan (TSE:3702). WPG is operating through four leading semiconductor components distributors ( WPIg , SACg , AITg , and YOSUNg ) and serves as a franchise partner for about 250 worldwide suppliers. With 5,000 staff in 80 sales offices around the world, WPG achieved US$27.81 billion in 2021 revenue (Unaudited). WPG , the first holding company in semiconductor components industry, has the global operation, local flexibility, and long-term development in the Asia-Pacific Market. Under the new manufacturing trend, we are committed to transform into a Data-Driven enterprise and build an online digital platform - WPG DADAWANT . We are positioned as a LaaS (Logistics as a Service) provider to advocate smart logistics and assist our customers in facing the challenges of smart manufacturing. (*Source: Ranked No. 1 by Gartner Research Mar. 2021.)

Hailo Press Contact

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

garrett@headline.media

+1 786 233 7684

AITg Press Contact

Thomas Chen

Sr. Product Manager

thomas.chen@aitgroup.com.tw

+886 2 2191 0098