Leading Banking-as-a Service (BaaS) Provider Finaptic Chooses Acuant to Power Trusted Onboarding

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuant, the leading global Trusted Identity Platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance, today announced a new partnership with Finaptic, Canada’s only end-to-end, white-label Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider. As the company quickly expands, Finaptic will leverage Acuant’s fully automated technology for Onboarding with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Document Verification to meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulation and compliance standards.



Finaptic is a leading end-to-end banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that combines the power of a traditional banking platform with the flexibility of a modern technology stack to create better customer experiences. Located in Canada, Finaptic’s platform allows companies across all major industries to easily offer value-added, fully compliant banking products to their customers and build brand loyalty. Real time, event-driven technology allows its partners to embed a full-range of banking products into their own branded user experiences.

“At Finaptic, our purpose-built platform incorporates cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and data privacy by design, bringing the trust and security which Canadians expect in banking. Our modern, flexible platform is designed to deliver the next generation of banking experiences through the client’s preferred distribution point,” said David Furlong, co-founder and CEO of Finaptic. “We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Acuant; leveraging Acuant’s technology allows us to securely onboard clients remotely while seamlessly meeting compliance needs.”

To provide Finaptic’s partners the most trusted customer experience, Acuant is collaborating with Finaptic to provide its best-of-breed technologies customized to their use case and level of risk. Finaptic is leveraging Acuant’s fully automated KYC and Identity Verification for fast, secure and robust identity proofing.

“We are excited to partner with Finaptic and provide exactly what they are looking for,” said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO at Acuant. “They value the strength of our platform and that they are able to customize solutions to meet their individual use cases, all while being managed via a single API and a single contract. We look forward to their continued growth and success as their trusted partner.”

About Acuant

Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform is at the forefront of empowering businesses and governments to transact with trust in an ever-increasing digital world. Enabling the creation, ownership and ability to verify and securely share a digital identity, Acuant’s inclusive technology is accessible to the entire global population.

AI-powered, industry leading identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions deliver unparalleled results and operational efficiency with omnichannel deployment. Acuant verifies identities in seconds anywhere your customers want to transact, providing superior customer experiences to fight fraud and fast-track trusted identities.

Completing more than 1.5 billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant powers trust globally for industry leaders in finance, crypto, retail, healthcare, gaming, hospitality and more.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cf1d462-0399-4209-ae96-7ba9ac9228c3