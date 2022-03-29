Leading brand of mosquito repellent for children in the UK Gurkha Protec launches combo package

The British brand that has specialized in mosquito repellent for 40 years is now available!

With 40 years dedication and products sold worldwide, Gurkha Protec is launching a two-color combination package





BEIJING, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurkha Protec was founded in 1981. We have been focusing on researching and developing mosquito repellent products for children for more than 40 years. Recently, Gurkha Protec has launched a two-color combination package for the mosquito repellent.



Gurkha Protec Mosquito Repellents

Ms Platts, the founder of Gurkha Protec, is a graduate of LSHTM in the United Kingdom. She has devoted her life to promoting public healthcare and mosquito control. She noticed there were no mosquito repellents suited for children on the market in the early 1980s. She invested in the research and development of mosquito repellent for children to safeguard children by repelling mosquitoes in a safer, more effective, and gentler way, and established Gurkha Protec, a market-leading mosquito repellent.

Gurkha Protec mosquito repellents are popular in the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Nordic countries, Africa, and other parts of the world, and are recommended by a number of credible health publications. In 2020, Gurkha Protec had its formal debut in Asia, where it has been highly appreciated.

Tough on mosquitoes, gentle on babies

Gurkha Protec's mosquito repellent is effective and safe. Its core ingredient is IR3535, which was invented by the world's oldest pharmaceutical company, Merck (founded in 1668). It has been widely used for 40 years in Europe and North America and is acknowledged by the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Chemicals Agency, the UK Health and Safety Agency, and many other competent institutions.

The mosquito repellent is colourless, odourless, and non-irritating. It is suitable for people of all ages, from 0 to 99, including pregnant women, and can be applied to the skin and face. For long-lasting protection, the product applies OCR™ slow-release technology.

Available in lotion and spray

The Red lotion is fragrance-free, alcohol-free and contains 10% IR3535 that can effectively repel mosquitoes for 6 hours. It also contains exclusive aloe vera and vitamin E for moisturizing.

The Blue spray is fragrance-free and contains 20% IR3535 which can effectively repel mosquitoes for over 8 hours.