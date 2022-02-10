Leading Car Dealership, Trust Auto receives ‘Consumer Satisfaction’ Award

Dealer Rater is an independent car dealership rating service. The service awarded Trust Auto with the “Consumer Satisfaction” award in 2021. The award showcases the business’s dedication to ensuring that its customers are satisfied.

The “Consumer Satisfaction” award proves that Trust Auto provides a service that people can trust. Dealer Rater rates the top dealerships in the state, making it easier for people to find a car dealership they can trust. That’s why anyone “looking for a used car dealership near me” should start their search at Dealer Rater, said one of the representatives for the company.

As prices for new cars go up, the demand for used cars for sale has skyrocketed in recent years. However, experts warn that not all used car dealers can be trusted; that’s why people are strongly advised to do business with reputed dealers like Trust Auto.

Trust Auto has an immense selection of excellent quality SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedan cars for sale. The dealership also employs some of the top car financing professionals that work with used car buyers to find the best financing option. In fact, the company states that they are with buyers every step of the way from the time they enter the dealership.

The company also recently introduced a virtual shopping option that offers a growing selection of cars in excellent condition. Readers can find out more about Trust Auto and browse through their latest inventory of cars by visiting https://www.trustauto.com/

“We make it a point to choose the best vehicles. Our selection of vehicles is based on their history, demand, and current condition. Almost every customer who has purchased their vehicles from us has said that we have an excellent inventory. In addition, we have made side-by-side comparisons with Carfax to determine accident history, the number of owners, and service history, which is used to show customers that we have vehicles with better history than competing dealerships. In addition, we have better vehicles than most franchises. A franchise does not automatically mean a quality vehicle.” said one of the representatives for Trust Auto.

He added, “When you buy a vehicle from us, we continue to support you in every way possible. However, our customer service works with potential buyers to ensure that they buy the right vehicles, to begin with. Plus, our transparent buying experience ensures that there are no gotchas during the process.”

Over the past 10 years, Trust Auto has earned a reputation for having the best vehicles that money can buy. The company handpicks every car professionally to ensure only the best make it to their lot. Furthermore, car buyers can pull information from over 3000 CARFAX reports every month and for every vehicle. The company sells both unique luxury vehicles as well as ultra-clean daily drivers with a clear history.

