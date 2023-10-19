Leading the Charge: Joule Case Electrifies the Streets with Over 100 Food Trucks Going Green

Joule Case's innovative battery systems now power over 100 food trucks, offering eco-friendly, cost-efficient energy solutions that are praised by owners for sustainability and performance.

Joule Case, a pioneering manufacturer of high-performance battery systems, is proud to announce a remarkable milestone: over 100 battery-powered food trucks across the country are now running their operations on the company's revolutionary solutions.

Joule Case's advanced battery technology offers an eco-friendly alternative to food truck generators, enabling food truck owners to run their mobile kitchens more efficiently and sustainably.

Gary Blanco, owner of Chef Hits The Streets in northern California, says, "Switching to Joule Case has been amazing! It eliminated the need for a gas generator which was loud, smelled terrible, extremely heavy to lift, tedious having to fill up each time, and not to mention expensive with the high cost of gas. Joule Case has eliminated all of that. Its functionality and ease of use has literally saved me. Plus, it's better for the environment, which everyone should be conscientious about given what we're doing for our planet."

Another satisfied user, Natalie Bleifuss from Pie Bar in Seattle, shares, "When I found out it was an option to have the Joule system, it was a no-brainer. We probably save $300,000-$400,000 a year now."

Addressing the recent achievement, Justin LeVrier, a senior executive at Joule Case, commented, "Our mission has always been to provide efficient and sustainable energy solutions. Watching over 100 food truck businesses thrive using our technology is a testament to the reliability and benefits of switching to cleaner energy sources. This is just the beginning, and we're committed to powering many more businesses in the years to come."

Joule Case's battery systems are not only environmentally friendly but also help in reducing overhead costs for food truck owners. Their modular design ensures scalability, making it suitable for both small food stalls and larger mobile kitchens.

For more information about Joule Case and their cutting-edge battery systems, visit joulecase.com or contact info@joulecase.com or (888)200-5414.

About Joule Case

“Power where you need it, without restrictions.” Joule Case provides patented, scalable energy solutions that empower mobility and accelerate electrification. Its battery systems are used by organizations and entrepreneurs to overcome energy infrastructure limitations, powering numerous applications that span settings ranging from construction sites to live events to EV fleet extension to curbside food and beverage entrepreneurs. Joule Case systems integrate easily with renewable energy options to reduce carbon impact and are adaptable to use-specific power demands.



