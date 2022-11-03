Leading Coach and Author Alissa Meechan shares her story of Self-Mastery and takes her to No 1 on Amazon in Best Selling New Book

Alissa Meechan is one of 25 Authors opening up in Voices of Impact, Volume one.

Voices of Impact contributor Alissa Meechan hit rock bottom as she battled personal tragedy, depression and her own self-confidence. Now a coach in her own right, she feels energised about the opportunity to help others. She is one of 25 women from three continents in this uplifting book of visionary women whose journeys of triumph over adversity can ignite in others the confidence to speak up.

From rock bottom to self-mastery, Meechan has overcome the challenges in life, family and business, conquering fear and self-doubt. She says, “Finding a way to release my overwhelming negative emotions and self-doubt and learning to accept who I am rather than what I thought people around me expected me to be, was a game-changer,” and her entire life changed, and indeed it did. “It would be selfish of me to keep this to myself.”, Meechan said.

Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use that voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.

Based in Marian, a rural town in North Queensland, Australia, Meechan is a coach who will initiate her client's unique self-mastery process so that they can transform their life and inspire others to do the same. She has an international six-week program helping to empower her clients towards self-mastery. As a result, they emerge from their personalised coaching program feeling empowered, calmer and in control of their life.

“The ability to master your thoughts, emotions and behaviours allows you to become the master of yourself,” she said. “Mastering yourself means that the outside world, while it affects you, does not control you.

Meechan shares a powerful vision of impact in the world; she says, “My message is a powerful one: to educate individuals globally to be their best selves without the labels and perceived expectations of others.” She loves to ask her clients, “If you could be exactly who you are, who would you be?”

Alissa is an inspirational woman sharing her story of vision for impact and giving other women permission and hope for the future. I am grateful to have her in my tribe of authors. Her story is a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

About the Author

Alissa Meechan was raised in a small coal-mining town in North Queensland, Australia. She now lives on an acreage outside of Mackay with her husband, enjoying the peace and quiet of the area. Now aged 51, it took her 44 years and a near-total mental and emotional breakdown to work out what she wanted to be when she grew up. Known as the Self-Mastery Initiator, Alissa believes that a world of unconditional acceptance and love starts with being able to appreciate and express your own uniqueness. Her passion is coaching her clients to be their best versions of themselves.

