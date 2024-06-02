Leading Contractor Marketing Agency Webrunner Media Broadens Service Portfolio

—

Webrunner, a top-tier contractor marketing agency known for its exceptional online lead generation solutions in the home improvement sector, proudly announces a significant expansion to its service portfolio. This expansion represents the most substantial investment in the agency's history, reinforcing Webrunner's commitment to driving unparalleled value for its clients.

Meeting the Evolving Needs of Clients

As the demand for comprehensive digital solutions grows, Webrunner has retooled its operations to better support its clients. The agency now offers an extended suite of services, including Contractor SEO, Contractor Website Design, and Marketing Automation. These additions ensure that Webrunner remains at the forefront of industry innovation, providing clients with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.

Delivering Greater Value Across the Board

Webrunner's mission has always been to be the most helpful agency for contractors. The new service offerings allow the agency to deliver even more value to a wider audience. Homeowners today have more choices than ever, and Webrunner's enhanced capabilities help clients stand out. By leveraging industry expertise, a talented team, and cutting-edge AI solutions, Webrunner makes it easier for contracting businesses to scale and thrive. The agency now supports clients in generating sales and driving more repeat and referral business, resulting in greater marketing ROI.

Marc Levesque, Co-founder and CEO of Webrunner, commented on the expansion: “Our vision has always been clear: to provide unmatched value and support to our clients. This expansion is a testament to our dedication and ambition. We are thrilled to enhance our service offerings, providing our clients with the most advanced tools and strategies to succeed in today's dynamic market.”

Key Milestones and Achievements

Google Premier Partner Agency: Among the top 3% of agencies in the country

Growing Team: Over 35 full-time, permanently employed staff across Canada and the USA

Established Expertise: Founded in 2012, exclusively partnering with contractors since 2018

Diverse Clientele: Serving exterior and interior remodelers, including roofing, windows & doors, siding, kitchens & baths, landscaping, decking, plumbing & HVAC, painting, and more

Client Satisfaction: Over 100 customers with a 4.9-star rating out of 5

About Webrunner

Since its inception in 2012, Webrunner has been a pioneer in delivering innovative online marketing solutions tailored for the home improvement industry. As a Google Premier Partner Agency, the company prides itself on a proven track record of success and unwavering commitment to clients. The latest service expansion is a continuation of Webrunner's promise to provide cutting-edge, effective, and reliable solutions to help clients grow and succeed.



