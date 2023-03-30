Leading Corporate Therapist and Business Mentor Shares Her Inspirational Story and How She Helps End Self Sabotage in Best-Selling Book, Voices of Impact

Voices Of Impact, Vol 2 contributor Leanne McVeigh discusses the remarkable new treatment helping business leaders thrive and become their best selves.

—

“Psychology and Business are both symbiotic relationships. To grow and work effectively you cannot have one without the other.” says McVeigh who has spent her career prior to opening her online therapy practice working alongside C-suite and criminal law professionals. This concept is at the heart of what McVeigh, as The Corporate Therapist, delivers to clients and discusses in the inspiring new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs.

In Voices of Impact, Vol 2 McVeigh highlights thought provoking examples of business professionals taking back control of their lives with non drug based clinically proven therapies, such as the CEO who struggles with panic attacks or the lawyer struggling with emotional eating. The challenges faced in their stories and how they are overcome prove to be both relatable and aspirational for the reader. But how does McVeigh tackle their struggles? The full explanation of this unique therapy is detailed in the new book, but it involves focusing on removing the underlying triggers that have been created through no fault of their own. As McVeigh puts it, “The Corporate Therapist will cast out the demons for a more satisfying and productive life.”



“Leanne is a trailblazer for women in business; sharing her passion and the work she does to support people is priceless. She is an advocate for changing people’s lives, and her contribution is a valuable, much-needed asset to the world,” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to feel empowered to share their voice while creating an impact.



Learn more about Leanne’s groundbreaking work in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs follows on from the bestselling Vol 1 to showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation, have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

About the Author

Leanne McVeigh is the founder and owner of The Corporate Therapist, specialising in working with corporate professionals. Leanne is a kind, considerate, efficient and dedicated therapist, practising practical, clinically proven, researched-backed, non-drug-based therapies for lasting change and happiness with online sessions globally. Leanne is also a member of the Royal Society of Medicine, London and an avid researcher in the fields of neuroscience and mind-body health.

