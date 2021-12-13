Leading Cosmetics Brand Pula Enters the Chinese Market

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 13 December 2021 - Recently, Pula, a well-known Japanese cosmetics brand for children, has enters the Chinese market, aiming to provide pure natural, non-additive, safe, and high-quality skin care products for Chinese consumers.









The quality of children's skin care products has been concerned by consumers as children's skin care products are seen as essentials. As a new brand of children's skin care, Pula Star stands out with its high-quality product, advanced research and development ability, and pure natural raw materials without addition. The brand pays attention to scientiﬁc and technological research and development ability, strives for excellence in product quality, and constantly develops core technology to ensure that product quality is always leading in the industry.

Adhere to the highest quality in the selection of raw materials, all raw materials of Pula's products are green and traceable, without any animal ingredients, preservatives, and other harmful chemical ingredients. The core concept of manufacturing high-quality products reflects in every detail. From the choice of raw materials to product packaging materials, natural environmental protection has always been consistent. The packaging design of the brand chooses soft and comfortable colors, and uses green and recyclable materials, making the concept of environmental protection a daily choice of consumers.

Children are the future of a better life. Pula, adhering to the sense of corporate social responsibility, will always take natural, safe and sustainable development as the creative source of brand development, provide safe and pollution-free excellent products for Chinese children, and protect the better future of Chinese children together with thousands of Chinese families.

#Pula