Leading cross border payments platform Instarem unveils new brand image and upgraded consumer offerings

The rebrand aims to set the stage for Instarem to become an all-in-one consumer app in the future, as the team launches a new app and also announces a first-of-its-kind consumer debit card in the pipeline

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instarem, a leading digital cross border payments platform, today announced that it has rebranded to align with the company's vision for moving beyond digital remittances. The rebrand involves a new brand identity that comes with a new logo, redesigned website, and an improved mobile application for Singapore users. The enhanced mobile application will also be made available to international users over the coming months. Instarem will also be launching a first-of-its-kind consumer debit card ("Amaze") for users within the year.

Since the launch of Instarem in 2015, the next-generation payments platform has been leveraging the latest technology to help its customers send, spend, and receive money across borders quicker and at a more competitive price point than its competitors. With the new rebrand, Instarem seeks to go beyond just enhancing consumer remittances globally, to move towards being the change-driver for the complexities around global payments – empowering its customers to do more with their money in an intuitive, transparent, and cost-effective manner.

As digitalisation permeates throughout most of our modern lives, digital banking is set to be the new normal. This rebrand also aims to set the foundation for Instarem to eventually become an all-in-one consumer app in coming years - as the company looks to make money simpler than ever for customers around the world.

Yogesh Sangle, Global Head of Instarem, said, "We see the future of Instarem as becoming an essential part of our customers' everyday lives, offering them the most convenient option for money transfers. Our new identity reflects our belief that money should not be disconnected – it should be simple – and our enhanced offerings bring this belief to life. Our new look better represents who we are today - current, innovative, and global."

Mr Sangle added that the rebrand aligns with new consumer initiatives to be rolled out globally, as the company moves beyond digital remittances to becoming an all-in-one app for consumers. "Customers can expect a new and improved Instarem experience, which is reflected in the new modern look and feel of our brand. More consumer initiatives are slated to be launched in the Asia-Pacific Region in coming months such as the launch of our consumer app and consumer debit card, and we'll be expanding our reach in other markets as well."

Instarem has seen growing consumer demand for its services, as its consumer business marked a double year-over-year growth in 2020 from 2019. Besides individual customers, SMEs are also turning to Instarem for Business, which saw a three-fold year-over-year growth last year compared to 2019.

Instarem currently operates in six continents and over 100+ markets, serving more than 130+ million end customers. More than $6 billion in transaction volumes are processed annually, and 60% of payments are made in less than 15 minutes. For more information, please visit www.instarem.com.

About Instarem

Instarem is a leading digital cross border payments platform that enables consumers and SMEs to send and collect international money transfers conveniently and securely. With our network in over 100 markets, 65 markets in real-time, Instarem is setting a precedence in bridging currency borders by making global money transfers quick, easy, and cost-effective. We are a trusted licensed service provider with licenses in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, UK, US, EU and Canada.

Related Links :

http://www.instarem.com