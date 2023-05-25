Leading Education Expert and Teen Success Coach Sally Lean Inspires Teens to Lean In To Succeed, In Best-Selling Book, Voices of Impact.

How Voices Of Impact, Vol 2 contributor Sally Lean’s personal journey to heal from child abuse led her to coaching tomorrow’s leaders on how to take ownership of their lives now.

In the inspiring new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, Lean In To Succeed founder Sally Lean details how learning how to acknowledge, manage and overcome trauma can greatly impact the trajectory of a person’s life. Lean speaks from personal experience as despite building an illustrious career teaching and leading in international schools across China, Singapore and other parts of Asia, Lean felt hollow until she healed from her own abuse in childhood, which had overshadowed her own life’s accomplishments.

After years spent building her career in Asia, Lean relocated back to Australia during the Covid pandemic. It was during this time, while working with a coach, that she decided to combine her personal experience with healing from trauma and her professional experience from working with some of the top education experts in the world. This culminated in the creation of a success coaching program for high achieving teens to empower them to take ownership of their lives now. As Lean states, “Children are often expected to live as though life will begin 'one day, someday' when they become an adult, but their life is now.”

Sally is an inspirational woman sharing her story and vision for impact, “my mission is to create a world of empowered, internationally minded leaders, starting with our teenagers and young people, through success coaching and future-ready skill sets,” says Sally. “I am grateful to have her in my tribe of authors. Her story is a valuable contribution to the world,” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing, which gives women a platform to feel empowered to share their stories and have their voices heard while creating an impact.

Learn more about Sally’s inspiring work in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing.

About the Author

Sally Lean is the Founding Director of Lean In to Succeed, providing leadership and confidence coaching for high achieving teenagers and family communication coaching for parents. Sally has worked in some of the top international schools in Asia and presented around the world over the past two decades. Being fluent in Chinese, while working as the Director of World Languages at one of the largest international schools in the world, Sally was tasked with founding a $25M Chinese Immersion Program for her school in Singapore. Having worked with thousands of students from over 50 countries, empowering young people, their parents and educators is the core of her work at all levels.

