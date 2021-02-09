Leading facial recognition technology provider Corsight AI announces expansion into the Oceania region

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, today announced that it has expanded its reach and offering throughout the Oceania market, and has appointed Sean Borg to accelerate market growth and support the regional surge in demand for facial recognition technology.

Rated highly by NIST and The US Department for Homeland Security, Corsight's facial recognition technology is the only one on the market that allows for a more comprehensive, ethical and accurate detection of identifying individuals features; thereby driving down false positives and enhancing accuracy for users. This advanced technology exceeds the human brain's ability to register and recognise faces in the most challenging environments — even with face masks that have become a significant part of our post Covid-19 reality.

This technology will be most welcomed in a region that is recognised as being early biometric adopters, with Australia and New Zealand already having a more receptive view for ethical facial recognition. In Australia alone, Law courts, Casino's and many other establishments have already adopted facial recognition to keep people safe from real-time threats.

Sean Borg will be responsible for evangelising the ethical stance of Corsight's technology and how when used appropriately, it can be adopted as a force for good. Based out of Sydney, he will be supported by an appropriate team of highly skilled professionals to help serve customer needs.

"This is the next stage in our global growth strategy and we are excited to expand our specialisms in core markets in Oceania, including government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, among others. Due to the amazing accuracy of Corsight's technology, we are already seeing multiple deployments underway," said Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight.

Watts continued: "The biometric market in Oceania region is evolving and maturing at pace, and we are delighted that Sean will be driving our offering in the region. Sean has over 30 years' experience in electronic security and has been responsible for facial recognition solutions being deployed in Casino's, Government establishments, a well renowned turf club and many others. He is a trusted expert in this region and I look forward to working with him to achieve great things."

Sean Borg added: "I was very impressed with the Corsight product, but just as important, the values and ethics of the management team, which I plan to emulate in the Oceania region. Corsight's facial recognition technology is cutting edge and I can truly see its power as a force of good, with the many ways in which it can benefit societies across Oceania."

For more information about Corsight AI, which is backed by over 250 patents, please visit www.corsight.ai.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivalled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

