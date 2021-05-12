Leading facial recognition technology provider, Corsight AI, announces Netpoleon as distribution partner for Asia

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition solutions provider, has today announced it has partnered with Netpoleon, a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Network and Cyber Security products headquartered in Singapore, to make facial recognition technology more accessible across the Asia region.

As the Asia Pacific Biometrics Market continues to grow, Corsight's partnership with Netpoleon is an opportunity to further accelerate market growth and reach local re-sellers, ensuring that the end-user can gain better access to biometric security solutions. This partnership will tap on Netpoleon's regional presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and India, and works closely with its valued Channel Partners to source and deliver emerging technologies in these areas.

The partnership with Corsight AI is particularly significant for Netpoleon, as it begins the transition from a Cyber Security-focused VAD, to a leading distributor that covers both physical and cyber security. With over 20 years specialising in network security products, Netpoleon welcomes Corsight AI's Facial Recognition Technology as its first physical security solution.

Recognised as the top scoring Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) without the presence of masks by the US Department of Homeland Security – as well as ranking second when masks were present – Corsight's technology can accurately identify individuals on watchlists even within highly challenging conditions. This advanced AI technology allows for ethical and accurate detection, significantly reducing the chance of false positives and ensuring its capabilities go far beyond that of the human eye. Alongside real-time detection, Corsight also provides law enforcement, transportation, government agencies, airports, retail outlets, banks, and more with forensic video analysis that can analyse hours of footage in minutes.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Corsight AI and stepping into the world of physical security." Francis Goh, CEO at Netpoleon, comments, "This shift is the next stage of our initiative to best serve customers across the Asia Pacific region, and align our offerings with the varying technological demands. Corsight's technology has been established as both innovative and disruptive, with promising opportunities to create a safer society. We look forward to working closely with the Corsight team and delivering their products to our network of re-sellers."

Rob Watts, Corsight AI CEO, adds "Alongside their IT expertise, Netpoleon offers supportive consultation both pre- and post-sales to ensure their customers are getting the most out of their investments. We are confident that Netpoleon is the best option for taking Corsight solutions to market in this region, and they will prioritise supporting customers as they learn how to safely and efficiently leverage this sophisticated technology".

For more information about Corsight AI, which is backed by over 250 patents, please visit www.corsight.ai

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivalled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more. Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Netpoleon

Founded in 2000, Netpoleon Group is a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Network Security products, headquartered in Singapore with various full-fledged offices across APAC region in Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Netpoleon has constantly reinvented to keep abreast with the dynamic needs of an evolving IT landscape. In the process, Netpoleon has established as a regional player and a leader in the Southeast Asian Network and Cybersecurity Industry. To learn more visit www.netpoleons.com