Leading Global Technology Company ABB Champions Digitalization in Manufacturing and Process Industries

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the engine that digitalization has brought about, ABB, one of global leaders in providing digital solutions for manufacturing and process industries, helps businesses reach their full potential by delivering complete automation and digital solutions, industry-specific products, and lifecycle services to its customers.



ABB’s digitalization to streamline manufacturing process in all aspects.

With the emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, ABB's services and solutions optimize production, reduce cost, and provide a safer environment as factories become fully automated, better connected, and more digitally optimized than ever before.

Software-defined solutions also enable fast changeovers to keep up with consumer demand as well as workforce and supply chain dynamics.

IoT in Manufacturing

ABB's focus on new digital solutions is applicable for enterprises at all scales. It enables enterprise-level collaboration from which best practices that create company-wide alignment emerge. AI-driven analytics with real-time visibility also allow companies to quickly spot and predict trends, which maximizes energy efficiency and prevents losses.

"All these also contribute to lesser cost of operations, with the ability to do data-driven predictive maintenance allowing for prevention of system-wide breakdowns, something that was nearly impossible and unheard of in the manufacturing sector before the advent of IoT and advanced technologies," said Ganesh Kamath, Local Division Manager – ABB Process Industries.

Using software-driven robots, machines, cameras, and other shop floor equipment allows manufacturing companies to produce output as soon as their designers can produce ideas. With seamless integration between engineering, operations, and business systems, manufacturers can meet production targets and react to market demands more easily.

Groundbreaking Technology to Drive Operational Excellence

ABB's customized digital solutions address these focus points for its clients in various industries. For example, its pulp and paper Manufacturing Execution System (MES) streamlines multiple supply-chain processes. From order handling to rough planning, production tracking, warehouse management, shipping, and invoicing as well as customer service management, MES hassle-free automation throughout the system, allowing for efficient and error-free automated operation.

In the F&B industry, ABB's Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) provides business owners or managers the visibility and insights to take the right actions for productivity, quality, and compliance. It provides the backbone for an optimized operation that is important for end-to-end visibility, orchestration, and control of one's entire manufacturing operations. From control to monitoring and optimization among other capabilities, ABB's Data Center Automation provides this and more in a single, industrial solution.

Connected Workforce with Integrating Augmented Reality

ABB has also started implementing augmented reality, which improves knowledge retention, better decision-making, and enhanced safety. It has recently deployed its AR solution in Spain, consisting of audio, video, document sharing with live annotations for remote factory acceptance testing (FAT) during the pandemic. This resulted in successfully upgrading a cycloconverter in a steel mill without ABB personnel being physically present.

AR solutions can reduce or even eliminate time-intensive efforts that involve running through, sorting, and categorizing data in various formats, jumping in and out of various systems and coordinating with others when performing tasks in the control room, integrated operations centers, or in the field. This further optimizes processes and systems for companies looking to maximize production and output while lessening cost and environmental impact.

About ABB:

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB's Process Automation business is a leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries. We serve our customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including our # 1 distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. We build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping our customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations. go.abb/processautomation