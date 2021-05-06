Leading Health & Wellness Brand Nano Singapore Wins Two 2021 Beauty & Wellness Awards From Beauty Insider

The Beauty and Wellness space is beyond competitive. Nano Singapore has established a remarkable reputation for its combination of quality products and first-class customer support. 2021 has seen the brand continue to win prestigious industry awards.

The demand for all-natural beauty and wellness products continues to rise. 2021, even with the challenges presented by the global pandemic, has been no exception. With the large number of companies active in the market today, consumers can find it difficult to know which brands to turn to. One avenue that has proven to be a valuable resource for beauty and wellness product enthusiasts is to watch how well brands perform in independent industry award programs. In that spirit, leading wellness brand Nano Singapore, recently celebrated the results of the 2021 Beauty Insider Awards. Nano Singapore took 1st place in two different categories, with its Nano Singapore - Royal Evening Primrose Oil winning the top spot in the “Best Natural / Organic Supplement” category, along with the #1 place in the Best Health & Wellness / Best Trending 2021 for its “Nano Singapore - Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies”. The response to this acknowledgment from Nano Singapore has been extremely enthusiastic.

“It’s amazing to see that all of our hard work is appreciated and recognize in the wellness and beauty world,” commented a spokesperson from Nano Singapore. “To win two awards from Beauty Insider is especially important because of their outstanding reputation. We look forward to continuing to do everything we can to exceed even the highest of expectations.”

While founded and based in Singapore, Nano Singapore are happy to ship worldwide. Wholesale orders are also available.

Nano Singapore offer a wide range of wellness and beauty choices, with new products being added very frequently. All of the products are 100% natural and safe.

Customer reviews continue to completely endorse the brand.

Shelly S., from Singapore, recently said in a five-star review, “When I moved to Singapore for work, I was concerned I would not be able to find the beauty and wellness products I use on a daily basis. Thankfully, a new friend told me about Nano Singapore. I order from the company every week and they absolutely never fail to impress. I’ll be expanding what I use soon and I will definitely continue using Nano Singapore. Fully recommended!”

For more information or to place an order be sure to visit https://nanosingaporeshop.com.

About Nano Singapore

Nano Singapore was founded in Singapore, and has gained a worldwide reputation for offering clinically proven and effective all-natural products that improve the health of millions of people worldwide. Nano Singapore remains dedicated to innovation in wellness products, producing the highest quality natural products and sourcing their ingredients from all-natural and organic sources, directly from the farms.

