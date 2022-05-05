Leading HealthTech AI company NuraLogix announces new partnership with LaFiya TeleHealth

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuraLogix, a leading HealthTech AI company, has announced a new partnership with LaFiya TeleHealth, a Nigerian-based telehealth platform which provides 24/7 virtual healthcare services to residents in remote and rural areas.

LaFiya Telehealth provides medical care access to patients living in urban and rural areas across Nigeria. Using the platform, patients are able to connect with doctors and pharmacists regardless of their location or financial status to receive prescriptions, schedule drug delivery, have virtual consults, and more.

LaFiya Telehealth has integrated NuraLogix's Anura, a groundbreaking product that uses patented transdermal optical imaging (TOI) technology to provide contactless vital sign monitoring, into a new service offering called the "AI HealthChecker." Using the LaFiya website, app, or kiosk, patients are able to receive instant medical-grade health and wellness measurements after a 30-second video selfie. The vital sign measurements can be shared through email or SMS with regional healthcare professionals for diagnosis, treatment and medical advice. This integration enables patients to have a better understanding of their health, and provides medical professionals with the appropriate information to assess, triage, and recommend treatment. The "AI HealthChecker" is currently integrated into 10 hospitals, 10 medical lab centers, and over 1500 pharmacies across Nigeria.

The integration of the NuraLogix's Anura into the LaFiya AI HealthChecker began on January 17, 2022, and is now fully functional. There are currently over 540 users on the "AI HealthChecker" who have tested the service and provided positive feedback.

In addition to increasing access to healthcare for rural residents, this integration will also help eradicate neglected tropical diseases (NTD's) across Nigeria, and will decrease maternity and infant mortality rates. Some regions currently only have one hospital within 100km serving a population of more than 35,000, leaving patients with no access to healthcare, or a lengthy travel journey.

Other benefits of this partnership include lower cost of healthcare delivery, and preventing "brain drain" when talented professionals leave the region to seek work elsewhere.

The next steps in this partnership are to begin the mobile version integration. LaFiya Telehealth also plans to continue to build partnerships with local health providers, hospitals, government, NGO's, schools and organizations to build models of care to support regions with few healthcare providers.

About NuraLogix

NuraLogix Corporation – are the creators of the world's first contactless blood pressure measurement technology. Their technology provides medical-grade vital sign measurements and health risk assessments using data gathered from a simple 30-second video selfie. Their solution is targeted at use cases such as telehealth, remote patient monitoring, employee assistance programs, remote elderly care, health and wellness, insurtech and more. Learn more at https://www.nuralogix.ai/

About LaFiya TeleHealth

LaFiya TeleHealth is a digital healthcare platform that provides on-demand 24/7 healthcare services to its clients. From exclusive walk-in mobile station kiosks to a smartphone app, it provides patients with the ability to instantly connect with a certified doctor or pharmacist regardless of their location or financial condition. Learn more at: https://www.lafiyatelehealth.com/#/about

Disclaimers:

Note: In the United States, this product is for Investigational Use Only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

