Leading home furnishing brand FLAVIO launches first nano stainless steel kitchen sink in Singapore

If you think all kitchen sinks are made the same, think again.

With most of us spending more time at home and in the kitchen for the past year, are you paying enough attention to this ubiquitous, yet essential piece of kitchen furnishing — the kitchen sink?

FLAVIO, the leading home furnishing brand in Singapore, has launched the first nano kitchen sink in the market and it has quickly become a bestseller.

The FLAVIO Coloured Nano Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink is made of 304 stainless steel with nano-coating, making it rust-free and scratch-resistant. Its unique features include:

Coloured nano-coating: Scratch resistant

Two layers of nano-coating: Scratch-resistance coating and coloured coating, make the sink last for years with minimised scratching.

Condensation coating: Reduced condensation

Condensation coating on the outer layer of the sink helps to reduce the condensation on the base of the sink and prevent sink corrosion.

Rubber padding: Reduced noise

Rubber padding on the outer layer of the sink reduces the noise of water splashing onto the kitchen sink surface.

X-shaped drain line: Easy cleaning

X-shaped drain line provides better drainage to prevent lingering water on the sink, helping the sink to dry faster for easier cleaning with just a damp cloth, at the same time decreasing the likelihood of corrosion.

In matte stainless steel. PHOTO: FLAVIO

Whether you are renovating your new home or simply replacing that rusty, dripping old kitchen sink, the Germany-designed FLAVIO nano kitchen sink is the ultimate choice in terms of quality and affordability.

Attractively priced at $468-$650, it gives you the most bang for the buck as the sink can last at least 10 to 15 years. The deal is made even sweeter with FLAVIO's one-year onsite warranty, free delivery, spare parts, and aftersales service.

Available in five sizes and five colours — gold, rose gold, matte black, light grey, and matte stainless steel, FLAVIO has revolutionised the image of the mundane stainless steel kitchen sink to a modern and sleek looking kitchen fitting that can jazz up your kitchen immediately.

In matte black. PHOTO: FLAVIO

FLAVIO is established in 2010 and is one of the most popular in-house brands under Singapore's leading home furnishing supplier Azora.

Azora is a one-stop retailer offering quality products with excellent craftsmanship, and a trusted homegrown brand for lighting, curtain, blinds, wallpapers, kitchen and bathroom accessories.

FLAVIO pursues the ideology of German industrial design and seeks to curate inspiration for homeowners.

Over the years, FLAVIO has grown to become an innovative and creative household brand offering bathroom, kitchen, and lighting solutions to homeowners in Singapore.

With numerous top-notch household products under its belt, FLAVIO continues to broaden its product line to meet the needs of discerning customers.

Channeling the latest technology, craftsmanship, and design into all its products, FLAVIO provides homeowners the opportunity to live a smart life through quality products, stylish designs and elegant styles.

Every FLAVIO product delivers a simple and direct message — classic style with a modern twist.

FLAVIO Coloured Nano Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink is available online at azora.com.sg and Azora outlets.

Azora Outlets

1. 424 Balestier Road #01-06 Giffard Mansion S329810.

2. 18 Boon Lay Way #01-140 Tradehub 21 S609966.

3. 62 Ubi Road 1 #01-30/31 Oxley Bizhub 2 S408734.