Leading international news channel France 24, launches on BOLT+, the first blockchain-based livestreaming app.

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International news channel France 24 has launched on livestreaming service BOLT+ in English, French*, Arabic, and Spanish. With this latest distribution agreement, BOLT+ subscribers will now have access to France 24 channels on their phones and tablets. The BOLT+ app is also available on Hisense smart TVs, making France 24 available to its seven million viewers across the world.

Easier access to global content at little to no cost

With the BOLT+ livestreaming service available for free as a mobile app on iOS, Android, and Smart TVs, millions of users from all over the world are able to enjoy unparalleled live TV anytime, anywhere.

Available on Google Playstore and the Appstore , BOLT+ users will have the option to live-stream content 24/7 on their smart TVs through Chromecast. Additionally, users get to keep track of what's showing on each channel via BOLT's channel guides.

More than just a streaming platform

BOLT+ is more than just a free live TV and radio app, it's part of a blockchain-based media ecosystem that is the first of its kind.



"BOLT Global's mission is to democratize media content, and to empower streamers, creators, and broadcasters around the world to have a decentralized platform that powers their creative and financial freedom," says Jamal Hassim, co-founder of BOLT Global.

"The goal is to support content creators and streamers to reach and engage with their audiences directly, and to develop new revenue streams with their content and intellectual property."

BOLT Global has long-established partnerships with leading global brands, including Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, CBSN, ABC News, and Hisense Group, the 2nd largest Smart TV manufacturer in the world. Sports content is also provided by Dugout (part of OneFootball Group) which brings exclusive, behind the scenes content directly from top tier football clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and more.

WATCH FRANCE 24 CHANNELS ON BOLT+

*Except in the United States, Canada and Singapore

About BOLT Global

BOLT Global is a blockchain-based media and fintech ecosystem consisting of BOLT+ (a live streaming service which hosts TV networks, streamers and creators), and BoltX (cryptocurrency wallet and DeFi application). Through engagement programmes powered by decentralised finance and financial rewards, the BOLT ecosystem makes it easier than ever for users, creators, and brands alike to create and grow value on the new Web 3.0.

About France 24, a France Médias Monde channel

France 24, the international news channel, broadcasts 24/7 (12 hours a day in Spanish) to 444 million households around the world in French, Arabic, English, and Spanish. The four channels have a combined weekly viewership of 98.5 million viewers. France 24 gives a French perspective on global affairs through a network of 160 correspondent bureaus located in nearly every country. It is available via cable, satellite, DTT, ADSL, on mobile phones, tablets and connected TVs, as well as on YouTube in four languages. Every month, France 24's digital platforms attract 28.7 million visits, 158 million video views (2020 average) and 53 million followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (May 2021). France24.com

