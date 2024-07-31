Leading Korean Premium Health Juice Brand JADE F&B Expands to the U.S. Market

JADE F&B, a leading name in premium healthy juices from Korea, is making a significant entry into the U.S. market.

JADE F&B, a leading name in premium healthy juices from Korea, is making a significant entry into the U.S. market. Since starting its collaboration with Costco Korea in 2017, JADE F&B USA established a U.S. subsidiary in 2022 to facilitate its entry into the American market. Currently, the company is busy promoting its "Frozen Watermelon Juice (Watermelon Slushy Juice)" for Costco, targeting locations in the California Bay Area.

Under the motto "FIND HEALTHY INGREDIENT JUICE IN THE FREEZER," JADE F&B USA introduced the 'El Jade Frozen Juice' series in California in 2022. This innovative approach emphasizes health and wellness, reflecting the company's commitment to preserving the natural taste and nutritional value of fruits and vegetables without adding synthetic preservatives. JADE F&B is the first in Korea to apply the High-Pressure Processing (HPP) and rapid freezing methods, ensuring that their products maintain their quality throughout distribution. This technology overcomes the storage and distribution challenges that premium juices typically face.

The first product to enter the U.S. market is the frozen watermelon juice, which is particularly challenging to preserve. Most watermelon juices distributed worldwide are blended and require acidic citrus additives such as lemon or lime, along with sugary additives for preservation. However, JADE F&B's technology maintains the freshness and nutrition of the watermelon without these additives. Through HPP and freezing methods, JADE F&B provides a product that tastes as fresh as freshly blended watermelon. Currently available online, in local shops, and at popup markets, El Jade juices offer consumers a healthy, convenient option that retains the full flavor and nutrients of the fruit.

JADE F&B's juice series includes not only 'Frozen Watermelon Juice' but also 'Ponkan Orange Juice', 'ABC Juice', 'Noni Juice', 'Shaking Piña Colada', and 'Kalamansi Juice'. The company is expanding the premium non-heat-treated fruit frozen juice market with these products. In 2023, JADE F&B introduced the "El Jade Petit Bear Icebar," a fun, frozen stick juice made from various fruits, which has received a positive response from consumers.

The decision to enter the U.S. market stems from American consumers' strong interest in health and wellness. JADE F&B aims to support healthy lifestyles in the U.S. with continuous innovation and high-quality products. The initial response from U.S. consumers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the fresh, delicious taste and the preservation of nutritional content through HPP technology.

JADE F&B USA plans to develop a variety of products and expand its distribution network to provide more consumers with healthy juice options. Starting with the Costco launch, El Jade is set to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market.

For more information, visit https://jadefnb.com/en or contact Julie Lee at ijlee@jadefnb.com or call 310-953-2140.

Contact Info:

Name: Julie Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jade F&B

Address: Torrance, California, United States

Phone: 310-953-2140

Website: https://jadefnb.com/en



