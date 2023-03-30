Leading Menopause and Empowerment Life Coach Zilla Carina Shares Her Knowledge and Inspirational Story to Help Women in Best-Selling Book, Voices of Impact

After enduring an abusive relationship, Zilla Carina found her calling to empower women with knowledge on mindset, internal power and the menopause rollecoaster, she details in Voices Of Impact, Vol 2.

As a life coach and menopause mindset specialist, Swedish Australian life coach Zilla Carina understands the unique challenges that women face as they navigate through different life stages, and she wants them to be empowered through knowledge. The contributor to the new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is focused on bringing awareness to this misunderstood area of women’s health, “Menopause affects all woman at some point in their life. If women of all ages become aware of the natural journey of menopause and know how to manage it, it will relieve a lot of stress and create a level of ’normality’.

Zilla’s inspiring story in Voices of Impact, Vol 2 is one that ebbs and flows, crosses continents and features tears, but it is her commitment to empowering herself and other women that is at its core and will leave a lasting impression on readers. By encouraging women to take control of their lives and embrace their unique experiences, Zilla is encouraging them to make the most of their lives. Rather than feeling like life is happening to them, they can learn to take charge and create the life they want.

“My journey with menopause had a significant impact on my relationship with my family. One size does not fit all with menopause. The journey can be different for all and have a different impact on each individual person’s life.”

These experiences have led to Zilla’s bespoke programs where she assists clients to re-balance their life, get energy back, and improve their overall feeling of well-being. Zilla’s vision is to empower women with knowledge and to bring menopause into mainstream conversation, media and workplaces.

“Zilla is an incredibly inspiring woman; she takes us along in her journey and how she overcame her past to embark on the life, she leads now by sharing her knowledge and expertise. Her story will resonate with so many readers from her aspiring journey. I am so grateful to have her as an author. Her story is such a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Read Zilla’s insightful story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

About the Author

Zilla Carina is a Swedish Australian Menopause and Empowerment Coach who specialises in illuminating the journey for women seeking to thrive through menopause. For more than three and half decades, she has successfully mentored and trained over one thousand people in a variety of professional and personal disciplines. Zilla is a Certified Hypnotherapist, Time-Line Therapist, and Neurolinguistic Programming Coach, with a Degree in Environmental Science.

