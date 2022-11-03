Leading Mindset Coach Katie Chapman Guides Women to Create a Life of Purpose in Best Selling Book

‘Calista & Co’ founder Katie Chapman is passionate about helping women align with their values and opens up in Voices of Impact, Volume one.

Ever felt like a square peg in a round hole? That's exactly how Katie Chapman felt when she was compelled to confront this feeling, subsequently revealing the power of her values.

Voices of Impact contributor Katie Chapman is a mindset coach with a psychology and human resources background whose vision is to empower women and girls to be the best, most authentic versions of themselves and have the confidence to share their gifts with the world.

Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use that voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.

Throughout her early career, Chapman encountered many situations she endeavoured to fit in to until her 40s. Then everything changed, from receiving an ADHD diagnosis to starting a values-driven business and finally finding the fun in what she loved to do. She knew her path forward would center on assisting other women to do the same, providing guidance as a mindset coach.

“As a neurodivergent woman only diagnosed in my 40s, I am honoured to be using this platform to share my story and show other women that when you align your values, your strengths and actions, and reframe your mindset, anything is possible,” she said.

Based in Brisbane, Australia, Chapman’s business, Calista & Co, has an international program “Find the Fun”, which takes women through her “VIBES” method of uncovering what is important, tuning into themselves and empowering them to make values-based choices, in their lives, so they experience more fun, fulfilment and flow in an authentic direction, not feeling frustrated, and struggling, to get where they want.

“The impact for women who identify with my story is huge when they can see a path to greater success and fulfilment in all aspects of their lives,” she said. “By uncovering and aligning their values so they can experience more fun, they feel more fulfilled and gain the confidence to do what they love.”

Chapman is on her path and has an unwavering vision to empower women and girls to be the best, most authentic versions of themselves and have the confidence to share their gifts with the world, achieving more fun, fulfilment, and success and leaving a legacy for generations to come.

Katie is a visionary for what is possible when we have the strength to be vulnerable, ask for help and take a leap of faith. What she has accomplished is incredible. Her story is a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing, which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

About the Author

Katie is an advocate for women with ADHD (and the chaotically carefree!), having been diagnosed in her 40’s. She is passionate about exploring the connection between values, ADHD, and following your own path to support sustainable success in careers, business, relationships, and life, with maintained feelings of confidence and fun.

Katie’s intuitive ability to identify others’ values and strengths enables her to guide her clients on their journey to understanding themselves on a deeper level and leading a more aligned, authentic, and fulfilling life, achieving dreams and new levels of success.

