Leading Money Management Coach Jodi Porteous shares her Inspirational Story to Empower Couples with Financial Success in Bestselling New Book

‘Intentional Money Management’ owner Jodi Porteous opens up about confronting her own money frustrations and coming out on top in Voices of Impact, Volume one.

Like many families struggling in with the frustrations of budgeting and money management in the home. Jodi shares her struggles and how she overcome these to empower other families. “I found that as soon as I had a proper plan for our household finances, that took into account short-term and long-term needs and wants for both me and my husband, it was easier to manage and a lot less stressful,” says Porteous. She is one of 25 women from three continents who share their personal journeys and offer inspirational advice to readers in the international bestseller, Voices of Impact.

Voices of Impact contributor Jodi Porteous is a money management coach with a strong message about how couples can achieve their goals by communicating and managing their money together. “I’m excited about sharing my story and how I overcame some of the frustrations of being in charge of the household budget to make it work for our family,” she said.

“So many people struggle with budgeting and money management,” she said. “They put their head in the sand and wonder why they don’t have savings or can’t pay off debts quickly, and mostly it’s because they are not being intentional with their money.

Based in Perth, Western Australia, Porteous has seen how financial pressure impacts families and even whole communities. Her Money Matters Program teaches people how to become more aware of their income and expenses and how to align their spending with their priorities.

Porteous Vision is to reduce divorce and separation by empowering couples with communication, confidence and money management. “My mission is to help reduce mental health issues by giving couples the connection to each other, by understanding what’s important to each person in the relationship,” Says Porteous.

“Jodi is the model for what is possible when we have the strength to be vulnerable, ask for help, and confront our frustrations head-on about money. What she has accomplished in her own life and the service she provides for others is remarkable. Her story is such a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact. says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Jodi Porteous is a Money Management Coach who works with couples to set up their finances that work in a way that works for them so that they can set up for their future together without compromising their current lifestyle. Jodi loves everyday adventures, cares for the environment and thinks that when a family works together in all areas, it creates a strong and happy bond where everyone feels valued and loved.

