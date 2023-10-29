Leading NYC Injury Attorneys Specialize in Pedestrian Accidents in Queens, Bronx

Esteemed NYC personal injury law firm, Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, specializes in representing victims of pedestrian accidents in Queens and the Bronx. They advocate for victims to receive fair compensation, tackling cases involving impaired or distracted drivers, and supporting families filing wrongful death claims.

Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, esteemed NYC personal injury law firm, is taking the lead in providing specialized representation to victims of pedestrian accidents in both Queens and the Bronx. The bustling streets of these boroughs have seen an uptick in pedestrian incidents, and the firm's commitment to safeguarding the rights of these accident victims has never been more crucial.

Pedestrian accidents often involve severe injuries and complex legal nuances, underscoring the importance of expert legal advice. "When navigating the crowded streets of Queens or the Bronx, pedestrians frequently encounter unforeseen risks. Unfortunately, these often result in tragic accidents," remarked Founding Partner Joseph Miklos. "Our dedicated legal team possesses the combined experience and expertise to ensure the negligent parties are held accountable."

Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos have tirelessly advocated for victims, ensuring they receive fair compensation for medical expenses, loss of income, and non-economic damages such as pain and suffering. Their specialization in pedestrian accidents in NYC boroughs has seen them tackle a broad spectrum of cases, from accidents at crosswalks to incidents involving impaired or distracted drivers.

Blind spots, speed violations, and failure to yield are often cited as primary causes for these accidents. With the ever-increasing reliance on rideshare platforms and delivery trucks in the city's urban landscape, the necessity for vigilant legal representation for victims has intensified. The law firm not only addresses these immediate concerns but also dives deep into potential insurance claim intricacies and potential conflicts with insurance carriers.

The aftermath of a pedestrian accident is overwhelming. Victims are left grappling with medical challenges, which might include traumatic brain injuries, nerve damage, or catastrophic injuries requiring extended physical therapy. "It's not just the physical repercussions," states Marketing Manager J. Michael West. "The emotional and financial toll on the victims and their families is staggering. We aim to alleviate some of that burden."

Pedestrian accidents often bring a whirlwind of complications, not least of which is navigating the maze of insurance companies. These corporations, driven by profit motives, sometimes attempt to offer settlements that may not fully cover the long-term medical bills and rehabilitation costs. Broken bones and traumatic brain injuries, unfortunately common in these accidents, require prolonged medical care. These injuries can lead to significant medical expenses, with costs escalating when specialized treatments or prolonged hospital stays are involved.

Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, with their team of adept pedestrian accident lawyers, understand the intricacies of such claims. They're acutely aware that distracted driving, often due to the rampant use of mobile devices or under the influence of drugs, has surged as a leading cause of motor vehicle accidents. Such negligent behavior not only jeopardizes the lives of pedestrians but also translates to a breach of traffic laws. Drunk driving and aggressive driving further exacerbate the peril pedestrians face, leading to scenarios where innocent bystanders bear the brunt of a driver's negligence.

In the unfortunate event of a fatal pedestrian accident, families are left devastated, both emotionally and financially. In such cases, the firm's pedestrian accident attorneys are poised to assist families in filing a wrongful death claim, ensuring that they are duly compensated for their irreplaceable loss, emotional distress, and future financial hardships. An auto accident involving a pedestrian can also lead to other repercussions such as loss of enjoyment of life and the need for ongoing psychological support.

It's crucial for injured pedestrians or their families to understand that they're not alone in their quest for justice. Initiating a pedestrian accident lawsuit can be a daunting prospect. Still, with the right guidance, victims can hold the at-fault party accountable, potentially securing punitive damages for especially reckless behavior. The firm offers initial consultations, helping victims understand their rights and charting a course towards maximum compensation for their pedestrian injury.

The firm's in-depth knowledge of local statutes, including the specific statute of limitations for personal injury claims in New York, empowers their clients. By understanding the intricacies of the local legal landscape, from Nassau County's construction zones to Suffolk County's bustling intersections, the firm offers victims a fighting chance at obtaining justice.

Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos are acutely aware of the challenges victims face, and their legal approach is both compassionate and aggressive. Whether it's gathering critical evidence from the accident scene, interviewing witnesses, or meticulously analyzing medical records, every strategy is aimed at securing maximum financial compensation for their clients.

"Each case is a life altered, a story that needs rightful closure," says Joseph Miklos. "Our mission is to ensure that every pedestrian accident victim in Queens and the Bronx gets the representation they truly deserve."

For comprehensive legal assistance or to consult with a team of experienced lawyers, one need only 'Ask for Sam.' Reach out directly by calling 877-ASK4SAM or by visiting ASK4SAM.net.

About Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, P.C.: Renowned throughout NYC, Silberstein, Awad, and Miklos, P.C. champions the rights of injury victims, offering unparalleled legal representation. With offices in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, Long Island, and more, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the community's well-being. Their reputation for diligence, expertise, and empathy positions them as one of New York's premier personal injury law firms.

